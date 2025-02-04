vivo has officially started teasing the launch of its vivo V50 smartphone in India. The upcoming addition to the V series will introduce several firsts, including 3D-Star Technology, a quad-curved display, and a 6,000 mAh battery in an ultra-slim design form factor.

The vivo V50 will launch in three stunning color options – Starry Night Blue (featuring India’s First 3D-Star Technology), Rose Red (inspired by cultural richness), and Titanium Gray (minimalist and sleek). The Starry Night variant transforms its back panel into a dynamic starry sky effect, shimmering under different light conditions. According to vivo, the panel reacts to direct sunlight and artificial lighting, displaying meteor-like streaks or a soft cosmic glow depending on the angle and intensity of the light.

vivo claims that the upcoming vivo V50 will be India’s slimmest smartphone in the 6,000 mAh battery category, supported by 90W fast charging. The model Titanium Gray will be 7.39mm slim, Rose Red will be 7.57mm slim, and Starry Night Blue will be 7.67mm slim. Additionally, the vivo V50 will be the first phone in the V series to feature a quad-curved display, providing a borderless, edge-to-edge screen experience with near-invisible bezels. This design aims to enhance both usability and aesthetics.

The expected specifications of vivo V50 are a quad-curved AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50 MP camera trio with ZEISS optics (50 MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50 selfie), IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and Funtouch OS interface (based on either Android 14 or 15).

The vivo V50 is expected to launch in India on the 18th or 20th of February 2025, as per recent teasers. It will be available for purchase on vivo India’s online store, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.