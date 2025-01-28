vivo V50 is reportedly coming to India this February, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. After the successful launch of the vivo V40 in August last year, vivo is now gearing up to introduce its next offering, the vivo V50, in India this February.

The vivo V50 is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, aligning with the specifications of the vivo S20, which was launched in China. Interestingly, the vivo V30 that debuted earlier in 2024 also used the same chipset. The V50 will likely be available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variants, similar to its predecessor, the vivo V40. It is said to be offered in Blue, Rose, Red, and Grey color options.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, the device could sport 50 MP sensors on both the front and rear, enhanced with ZEISS Optics. However, there are no indications yet of a telephoto lens.

The vivo V50 is expected to pack a massive 6,500 mAh or 6,000 mAh battery. The phone is also expected to utilize Carbon-Silicon battery technology, which provides improved longevity and efficiency. Additionally, an IP68 rating is anticipated for dust and water resistance.

More details about the pricing and availability of the vivo V50 are expected soon as the company officially teases the upcoming device in India.

Source (x.com)