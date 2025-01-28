Nothing has officially announced its next big event, titled ‘Power in Perspective’, set for 4th March. The teaser showcases camera cut-outs, strongly hinting at a triple-camera setup for its upcoming smartphone. The new device could be the Nothing Phone 3 or the Nothing Phone 3a Series.

Last year, a device labeled Nothing Phone A059 surfaced in benchmarks, reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, which is expected to feature in the Nothing Phone 3a lineup. According to the benchmark leak, the smartphone will run on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.0, paired with 8 GB RAM, though a 12 GB RAM variant is also anticipated.

Additionally, earlier rumors suggest the Phone 3a will include a telephoto camera, while the Phone 3a Plus might introduce a periscope telephoto camera for enhanced zoom capabilities. For the first time, Nothing phones are also rumored to support Dual nano-SIM or eSIM + nano-SIM configurations, adding more flexibility for users.

The Nothing launch event is scheduled for 4th March at 3:30 PM IST, leaving ample time for more details and teasers to emerge. Stay tuned for further updates as the event approaches!