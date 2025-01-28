Infinix has introduced its latest budget 4G smartphone – the Infinix Smart 9 HD in India with the key highlights including a MediaTek Helio G50 SoC for the first time in the country, a 90 Hz punch-hole display with Dynamic Bar, stereo speakers with DTS audio, IP54 dust and water-resistant rating, and more. This model serves as the successor to the Infinix Smart 8 HD, which was launched in 2023.

The Infinix Smart 9 HD is among the first smartphones in India powered by the MediaTek Helio G50 SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The SoC is further paired with 3 GB LPDDR4X RAM (+3GB additional RAM via MemFusion), and 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card).

The Infinix Smart 9 HD sports a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and a Dynamic Bar for notifications. The phone is equipped with DTS audio and stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience. The phone is available in Coral Gold, Metallic Black, Mint Green, and Neo Titanium colors. To ensure durability, the phone has undergone a drop test 2.5 lakh times, according to the company.

It features a 13 MP rear camera with Zoom flash and AI capabilities, an 8 MP selfie camera with LED flash, a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support (10W charger in the box), and runs on Android 14 Go Edition with XOS 14 interface while Infinix claims it will deliver over 3 years of lag-free performance. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and 4G connectivity with dual VoLTE.

The Infinix Smart 9 HD is priced at ₹6,699 for its 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 4th February 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com. Offers include ₹500 bank offer bringing the price down to ₹6,199 effectively.

Infinix Smart 9 HD Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹6,699 (3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage)

₹6,699 (3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Availability: 4th February 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com

4th February 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com Offers: ₹500 off bank offer (₹6,199 effective price with offers)

Get Infinix Smart 9 HD on Flipkart.com