Noise has begun teasing its upcoming Master Series. developed in collaboration with Bose. This partnership represents a significant milestone for Noise, aiming to deliver a premium audio experience enhanced by advanced technology and superior sound quality.

While details remain limited, the teaser hints at an emphasis on immersive sound and high-fidelity audio. The mention of Sound by Bose strongly suggests that the series will benefit from Bose’s expertise in creating high-quality audio solutions.

Considering Noise’s history with noise-cancellation technology, it is likely that the Master Series will include advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), designed to block distractions and elevate the listening experience.

In terms of design, the Master Series is expected to showcase a more refined aesthetic and incorporate higher-quality materials compared to Noise’s existing budget-oriented products. Although the teaser hints at a focus on over-ear headphones, an image on Noise’s website reveals the Master Buds name, suggesting that the series will include in-ear options as well.

The collaboration follows Bose’s strategic investment in Noise during its first-ever funding round in 2023. This investment is expected to shape the future of Noise’s product lineup and redefine the way consumers experience audio.

The Noise Master Series will be sold on Amazon.in and gonoise.com. The official launch is anticipated to take place in mid-February.