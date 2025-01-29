Nothing has scheduled its next big event, titled ‘Power in Perspective‘, set for 4th March, where it is expected to unveil the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Plus since the teaser showcases camera cut-outs, strongly hinting at a triple-camera setup for its upcoming smartphone. Ahead of the launch event, key specifications of the Nothing Phone (3a) have surfaced.

The leak confirms that the Nothing Phone (3a) will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, aligning with previous rumors. It will also come equipped with a telephoto camera, but there’s a notable downgrade in the ultra-wide camera. Instead of the 50 MP ultra-wide sensor from the Nothing Phone (2a), the Phone (3a) will feature an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. However, the device compensates by adding a 50 MP 2x telephoto camera, although it is likely to lack OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

The camera setup appears similar to that of the OnePlus 13R, though details about the sensor used for the Phone (3a)’s cameras are still unknown. Meanwhile, earlier leaks suggest that the Phone (3a) Plus will feature a periscope telephoto camera. The Nothing Phone (3a) will retain the 32 MP front camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging, similar to its predecessor, the Phone (2a).

According to the benchmark leak, the smartphone will run on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.0, paired with 8 GB RAM, though a 12 GB RAM variant is also anticipated. For the first time, Nothing phones are also rumored to support Dual nano-SIM or eSIM + nano-SIM configurations.

The Phone (3a) will retain the signature Glyph Lights on the back, and the design should be revealed in the coming weeks. The Nothing launch event is scheduled for 4th March 2025 at 3:30 PM IST, leaving ample time for more details and teasers to emerge. Stay tuned for further updates as the event approaches!