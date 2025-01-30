OnePlus recently introduced the OnePlus 13 Series consisting of two smartphones – the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13R is the tone-down variant of its sibling delivering flagship-level features at an attractive price. The smartphone is equipped with top-notch features and specs including Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main camera, 50 MP telephoto 2x camera, 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 4,500 nits peak brightness, 6,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, OxygenOS 15, and more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our OnePlus 13R review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The OnePlus 13R continues the brand’s tradition of delivering premium craftsmanship and sophisticated aesthetics. With a sleek glass back, flat-style form factor, and an anti-fingerprint matte aluminum frame, the smartphone not only looks stunning but also feels comfortable to hand.

The device comes with an IP65 dust and water-resistant rating, unlike the sibling which has the top-level IP69 rating. The OnePlus 13R is available in ‘Astral Trail’, inspired by star trails, with concentric rings etched into the glass, and ‘Nebula Noir’, with a matte glass finish.

Moving to the front side, the OnePlus 13R sports a 6.78-inch flat 8T LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection (front and back). Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Aqua Touch 2.0, Glove Mode, Alert Slider, Stereo Speakers, AI features, infrared sensor, 5.5G connectivity, and more.

The right side of the OnePlus 13R houses the power button and volume controls, while the alert slider now sits on the left side for added convenience. The bottom edge features a USB Type-C port that supports 80W fast charging, and audio output via a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter. The stereo speaker setup delivers immersive sound with High-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus 13R runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 with four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. The new OS delivers a fast, clean, and highly customizable software experience.

OxygenOS 15 brings a refined intuitive design, offering a minimalist yet visually appealing interface with smooth animations and fluid transitions. The 120 Hz refresh rate enhances UI responsiveness, making interactions seamless. There are plenty of features for you to customizable stuff such as Always-on Display, live wallpapers, and fingerprint animations, and more. OnePlus provides users with ample options for personalizing their experience.

One of the best aspects of OxygenOS is its clean, near-stock Android experience with minimal bloatware. The phone only comes pre-installed with essential apps like Google apps, Netflix, and a few OnePlus utilities, keeping the UI clutter-free. While some traces of OPPO’s ColorOS can be found in settings and the camera app, OxygenOS still retains its signature smoothness and speed.

You get the HyperBoost Gaming Engine that optimizes gameplay performance, reducing lag and enhancing frame rates. Also, RAM Vita ensures efficient memory management, keeping frequently used apps running in the background without slowing down the system. Zen Mode helps users disconnect and focus by limiting phone usage for a set time. The interface also focuses on security with improved privacy controls, app permission management, and AI-driven threat detection.

With its snappy performance, clean UI, and feature-rich software, the OnePlus 13R delivers one of the best Android experiences in its segment.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The OnePlus 13R packs serious power with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, bringing flagship-level performance to a more affordable price point. Built on a 4nm process, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core chipset follows a 1 + 3 + 2 + 2 architecture, featuring a high-performance Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.3 GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores at 3.2 GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores at 3.0 GHz, and two Cortex-A520 efficiency cores at 2.3 GHz. The inclusion of a 12 MB L3 CPU cache ensures seamless multitasking, while the Adreno 750 GPU delivers top-tier gaming performance with hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

To further enhance speed and efficiency, the OnePlus 13R comes with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring super-fast read/write speeds and smooth performance even under heavy workloads. The RAM Vita technology optimizes memory usage, allowing virtual RAM expansion for better multitasking.

It also features an Adreno 750 GPU for high-end gaming and comes with the 9,925 mm² VC cooling system, which significantly improves heat dissipation and prevents throttling during extended gaming sessions. The frame interpolation technology enhances 60 fps games to 120 fps, providing an ultra-smooth experience for titles like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile. The device also features Aqua Touch 2.0 and Glove Mode, making it easier to operate in various conditions.

We ran benchmarks on the device and you can see the results below. Whether it’s high-performance gaming, intensive multitasking, or media consumption, the OnePlus 13R delivers flagship-grade performance in every aspect.

Cameras

The OnePlus 13R brings a top-level camera experience to the affordable flagship segment, offering a triple-camera setup designed for versatility, clarity, and detail. No wonder you’re capturing landscapes, portraits, or zoomed-in shots, the OnePlus 13R’s high-end camera hardware and AI-driven features ensure a seamless photography experience.

The OnePlus 13R is equipped with a triple camera setup (50 MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-700 OIS main + 50 MP f/2.0 JN5 telephoto 2x + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide 120° FOV), and a 16 MP Sony IMX480 selfie camera. The 50 MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), allows for sharp, detailed, and stable shots. The sensor’s large aperture and improved light capture enhance night photography, delivering natural colors and reduced noise.

The 50 MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens is a standout addition, featuring 2x optical zoom and 4x lossless zoom, making it ideal for capturing distant subjects without sacrificing image quality. The 8 MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor with a 120° field of view captures decent shots. The 16 MP Sony IMX480 sensor ensures detailed and well-exposed selfies with natural skin tones. The OnePlus 13R leverages advanced AI processing to optimize images in real-time.

The OnePlus 13R supports 4K video recording at 60fps on the rear side. The camera app includes various shooting modes, such as Night Mode, Portrait, Slow-Mo, Dual-View Video, and Long Exposure, giving users creative flexibility.

With a powerful 50 MP OIS main sensor, a versatile 50 MP telephoto lens, and a wide-angle shooter, the OnePlus 13R delivers an impressive photography experience in its segment. Here are some camera samples we took from the OnePlus 13R cameras.

OnePlus 13R Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

When it comes to battery life, the OnePlus 13R strikes a perfect balance between endurance and fast charging, making it a strong contender in the premium mid-range segment. The OnePlus 13R packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery, ensuring extended usage without frequent top-ups. Whether you’re binge-watching content, playing high-end games, or managing work tasks, this battery is built to keep up with your demands. With optimized power management and efficient software tuning, the OnePlus 13R ensures impressive screen-on times, allowing you to confidently go through the day without reaching for the charger. It ensures up to 24 hours of Netflix video playback.

Fast charging is another aspect where the OnePlus 13R shines, with its 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, the device can charge up to 50% in just 20 minutes. Even with its large battery capacity, charging speeds remain incredibly fast, ensuring you spend less time plugged in and more time using your device. The OnePlus 13R delivers exceptional battery life and super fast charging speeds means it’s an ideal companion for power users, gamers, and professionals who demand long-lasting endurance without sacrificing quick charging capabilities.

Verdict – OnePlus 13R Review

The OnePlus 13R is an exciting addition to the OnePlus 13 series, delivering a perfect balance of power, performance, and photography at a competitive price point. With flagship-level specifications, a stunning 1.5K bezel-less display, and a versatile camera system, long-lasting battery life, it challenges premium smartphones while maintaining an aggressive price-to-performance ratio. Having said that, the top-notch display, fast performance, fast charging, smooth gaming, impressive camera performance, and larger battery, make the OnePlus 13R a solid choice for this budget.

OnePlus 13R – Where To Buy

The OnePlus 13R is available in two variants 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at ₹42,999, and top-end 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage priced at ₹49,999. The smartphone is available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

OnePlus is offering a range of exciting launch benefits, including instant discounts of up to ₹3,000 for ICICI Bank credit cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on Bajaj Finserv and leading credit cards, exchange offers of up to ₹12,000 value plus ₹4,000 exchange bonus, and additional perks like a 180-day free replacement plan, lifetime green line issue warranty, exclusive corporate discounts and assured buyback programs, and complimentary airport lounge access.

Price: ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹49,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage)

₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹49,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage) Availability: 13th January 2025 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics

13th January 2025 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics Offers: Up to ₹3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months, exchange offers of up to ₹12,000, plus ₹4,000 exchange bonus, a 180-day free replacement plan, lifetime green line issue warranty, complimentary airport lounge access, exclusive corporate discounts and assured buyback programs

