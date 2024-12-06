In a groundbreaking customer-focused move, OnePlus is offering a lifetime warranty for green line issues on all its smartphone models. To address a prevalent concern in the smartphone industry, OnePlus has introduced its Green Line Worry-Free Solution in India which is designed to combat green line issues on AMOLED displays through cutting-edge technology, stringent quality control measures, and an unprecedented lifetime warranty policy. The new policy reflects the brand’s confidence in its technology and its commitment to user satisfaction. This follows the announcement of Project Starlight, a ₹6,000 crore push for Indian market transformation.

OnePlus has collaborated with leading industry partners to develop an Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer. Utilizing advanced PVX materials, this innovative layer acts as a protective barrier against moisture and oxygen – two major contributors to display degradation. With this addition, OnePlus AMOLED displays are now built to withstand extreme conditions, such as the intense heat and humidity prevalent in India, significantly minimizing the risk of green line formation.

Setting a new standard in quality assurance, OnePlus subjects its displays to rigorous testing under real-world conditions. Among these tests is the ‘Double 85’ test, which exposes displays to 85°C temperatures and 85% humidity, simulating harsh environmental stress. With over 180 additional tests conducted to evaluate performance under diverse scenarios, OnePlus ensures that its devices meet the highest durability standards.

Robin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of OnePlus India, said, “OnePlus was the first brand across the industry to respond swiftly with technological solutions to mitigate display risks in the Indian market. Not only are we accelerating technology upgrades in AMOLED displays, but we are also the first brand to offer a lifetime warranty for Indian users, showcasing our confidence in our technology and our user-first approach.”

The Green Line Worry-Free Solution underscores OnePlus’s dedication to delivering reliable, long-lasting products that inspire confidence among its users. By combining advanced materials, robust testing protocols, and a generous warranty, OnePlus not only addresses a critical industry challenge but also reinforces its reputation as a customer-centric brand.