Meta has unveiled a series of updates to Instagram’s broadcast channels, aiming to boost engagement and collaboration between creators and their followers. These enhancements include Replies, Prompts, and Insights, designed to streamline interactions and provide creators with valuable performance metrics.

Instagram now allows followers to reply to messages in broadcast channels, making conversations more engaging and organized. Replies are nested under the original message, making it easier to follow discussions. Creators maintain control over content and can delete or report inappropriate replies.

How to Enable Replies

Go to your channel’s settings.

Tap on Channel controls.

Select Allow members to reply to messages.

The new Prompts feature is designed to initiate conversations and encourage participation. Creators can post questions or daily check-ins, with followers able to respond using text or photos. These responses are visible for up to 24 hours, and followers can like their favorite replies, offering creators insight into their audience’s preferences.

How to Use Prompts

Tap the + icon in your channel.

Select Prompt to create or choose from suggested topics.

Instagram is rolling out enhanced metrics to help creators monitor their broadcast channels’ performance. Metrics such as total interactions, story shares, and poll votes provide valuable feedback on content effectiveness. Meta also offers personalized recommendations to help creators refine their strategies.

For example, creators looking to grow their audience can share their messages across Instagram and Facebook by updating their channel settings.

How to Access Insights

Tap your channel name.

Select Channel performance.

Tap See all for a detailed overview.

Meta reports that creators and followers exchange over 1.5 billion messages monthly on broadcast channels. These updates are tailored to deepen engagement, facilitate better collaboration, and empower creators with tools to improve their content strategies. The new features – Replies, Prompts, and Insights – are now available worldwide, reinforcing Instagram’s commitment to enhancing creator-follower relationships and channel growth.