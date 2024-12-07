Vi has introduced its new Super Hero Plan offering unlimited data access from midnight to 12 noon, making it ideal for night owls, early risers, and professionals who require seamless internet during these hours. The Super Hero Plan is designed to enhance data flexibility and cater to the growing demand for uninterrupted connectivity among prepaid users.

The key highlight of the Vi Super Hero Plan includes unlimited data from Midnight to Noon. Unlike traditional plans that offer limited night-time benefits (12 AM to 6 AM), Vi’s Super Hero Plan extends unlimited data usage for 12 hours (from 12 AM to 12 PM).

To complement the unlimited half-day offering, Vi also provides additional data benefits during the remaining hours. The added perks include carrying forward unused weekday data utilizing it over the weekend and unlocking up to 2 GB of extra data twice a month at no extra cost via the Vi app or by dialing 121249.

The Super Hero Plan is automatically bundled with recharge packs offering 2 GB per day or more. It is available across regions like Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Haryana. Pricing starts at an affordable ₹365 per month and is available through all Vi touchpoints and channels, including online recharge platforms and retail outlets.