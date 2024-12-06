In a bold move to solidify its leadership in the Indian market, OnePlus has announced Project Starlight, a ₹6,000 crore investment plan spanning the next three years. The initiative focuses on delivering innovation tailored to Indian users, emphasizing device durability, enhanced customer service, and India-specific features.

With Project Starlight, OnePlus is doubling down on its commitment to addressing India’s unique tech challenges. From climate considerations to extended device usage and connectivity demands, the initiative is set to redefine how OnePlus products and services align with Indian lifestyles.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, highlighted the mission, “India has been at the heart of our global success, and Project Starlight underscores our dedication to delivering reliable, cutting-edge solutions that resonate with our Indian community. From advanced hardware to enhanced service experiences, this initiative represents our promise to innovate with purpose.”

The key pillars of Project Starlight are durability, elevating customer service, and India-specific features. Durability takes center stage under Project Starlight, with two groundbreaking advancements – World’s First DisplayMate A++ Display, and Green Line Worry-Free Solution.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship will debut the ProXDR 2K 120Hz Display, capable of 4,500 nits peak brightness, ensuring vivid and clear visuals even in the brightest sunlight. Designed for Indian weather conditions, this display promises unparalleled color accuracy and visual comfort for extended use.

Addressing AMOLED display concerns, OnePlus introduces a protective layer and enhanced hardware testing protocols to minimize green line issues. To bolster user confidence, OnePlus is offering a lifetime warranty on display defects across its devices.

Customer satisfaction is a cornerstone of Project Starlight. Recognizing the growing user base in India, OnePlus is making substantial upgrades to its service infrastructure. Expanding service centers – With a 22% growth in service centers this year, including an 11% rise in brand-owned facilities, OnePlus plans to achieve a 50% expansion by mid-2026.

New online services such as WhatsApp assistance, live chat, and hotline support aim to provide seamless, real-time help. Flagship retail stores are also being upgraded, while third-party service centers will be equipped with improved capabilities to ensure a consistent and elevated user experience.

OnePlus is leveraging its expertise to create features that meet India’s unique demands. The upcoming OnePlus 13 Series will introduce India’s first 5.5G connectivity, delivering speeds up to 380% faster than current standards. This advancement is designed to offer seamless connectivity for work and leisure, even in high-traffic areas.

A new Bluetooth innovation, Steady Connect, extends connectivity up to 360 meters, making it ideal for crowded environments like gyms or metros. This ensures uninterrupted audio streaming and device pairing, even in areas with heavy interference.

Project Starlight is more than an investment; it’s a declaration of OnePlus’s long-term vision for India. By focusing on durable products, superior customer service, and localized innovations, the brand aims to cement its reputation as a trusted technology partner for millions of Indian users.

Speaking about OnePlus’s commitment to the Indian market, Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said, “At OnePlus, we are deeply committed to understanding and addressing the unique needs of our Indian users. The Project Starlight is a demonstration to our dedication to going beyond the surface to tackle the challenges faced by our users in their daily lives. From the intense heat and humidity to heavy usage, high screen on-time, and longer replacement cycles of OnePlus users, we recognize the need for our devices and services to serve our users reliably for years to come. India remains a top priority for us globally, and we continue to strive to earn the trust and affection of our Indian community.”