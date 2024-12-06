According to vivo Switch Off 2024 Survey, conducted in partnership with CyberMedia Research (CMR), children are more conscious than their parents about the adverse effects of unregulated smartphone habits on relationships and family dynamics. As smartphones continue to dominate daily life, Indian children are raising concerns about the impact of excessive smartphone use – not just on themselves, but on their parents too.

Nearly 69% of children identify their parents’ excessive smartphone usage as a source of conflict, calling for ‘parental controls’ to limit screen time. About 94% of children suggested that their parents’ phones should only include essential features like calling, messaging, and a camera, avoiding social media, games, and entertainment apps. Parents spend an average of 5+ hours daily on smartphones, while children clock 4+ hours, with both groups admitting to social media and entertainment as the primary distractions.

While 73% of parents and 69% of children agree that excessive smartphone use causes frequent conflicts, the effects go deeper. 66% of parents and 56% of children notice how smartphones have negatively impacted their personal relationships. 76% of children and 84% of parents expressed a strong desire to foster deeper connections through more meaningful, screen-free family time. Over 90% of children wished that some popular social media apps had never been created, reflecting the unintended consequences of the digital age.

While 75% of parents worry about their children’s ability to form meaningful relationships due to digital distractions, many fail to recognize their own smartphone habits as part of the problem. Children, however, seem more willing to take steps toward healthier habits, with 72% wanting to limit phone use to stay connected with family and friends and 77% preferring screen-free time with loved ones.

vivo, through its Switch Off campaign, has been advocating for mindful smartphone use for six years. This year’s edition focuses on the parent-child relationship, encouraging families to adopt practices like:

Designating Phone-Free Zones: Areas like dining tables or living rooms where devices are off-limits.

Areas like dining tables or living rooms where devices are off-limits. Collaborative Screen Time Limits: Families working together to set boundaries and reduce distractions.

Families working together to set boundaries and reduce distractions. Prioritizing Real-World Moments: Engaging in activities without the interference of notifications.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “We believe that technology should foster meaningful connections and enrich lives, not hinder them. While smartphones have seamlessly integrated in our daily routines, unmindful relationships with smartphones can create barriers in the real-life relationships that people care about the most. This year’s findings raise essential questions about how families can create meaningful connections in a world dominated by screens.

Through our Switch Off campaign, we’ve been advocating mindful smartphone use for six years, raising awareness about its impact on personal connections. This year, we extend this conversation to the bond between parents and children, urging parents to give their children the gift of ‘Switching Off’. It is a strong reminder to pause, disconnect and prioritize moments of genuine togetherness”

To provide actionable solutions, vivo has partnered with Catherine Price, a renowned Health and Science Writer, author of How to Break Up with Your Phone – The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life, and founder of Screen/life Balance, a platform designed to help individuals build a healthier relationship with their smartphones. Catherine will provide expert guidance on managing smartphone use and promoting healthier tech habits as part of the ongoing Switch Off movement.

The brand has also collaborated with Riddhi Doshi Patel, a Child Psychologist and Parenting Counsellor, to validate the findings of the report and offer her expert insights into the psychological and emotional impact of excessive smartphone usage on children.

Riddhi Doshi Patel, Child Psychologist and Parenting Counselor said, “As a child psychologist, I witness the silent drift that excessive smartphone use creates between parents and children. The data underscores a reality many families already sense – phones have become indispensable yet isolating. Campaigns that champion mindful tech use are not just helpful – they’re transformative. By embracing balance, we can nurture stronger emotional bonds, foster genuine connection, and create homes where relationships thrive beyond the screen.”

vivo is once again observing Switch Off Day on 20th December, urging families to disconnect from screens and reconnect with each other. As the survey reveals, both parents and children are eager to restore balance, build healthier habits, and prioritize the relationships that matter most. This year’s campaign is a reminder that while technology can connect us, real-life relationships require moments free from its hold.