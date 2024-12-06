Ericsson and Bharti Airtel have solidified their collaboration with a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar agreement aimed at bolstering Airtel’s 4G and 5G network infrastructure. This development follows a similar expansion of Airtel’s partnership with Nokia, and Vi’s massive deal with industry giants like Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung, worth approximately ₹30,000 crore (around USD $3.6 billion).

Under this agreement, Ericsson will supply Airtel with advanced 4G and 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) products and solutions. Key offerings include Centralized RAN Solutions designed to optimize network efficiency, and Open RAN-Ready Technology future-proofing Airtel’s infrastructure with cutting-edge solutions.

The integration of these technologies will enable Airtel to expand network coverage across urban and rural areas, boost capacity to manage increasing data traffic demands, and deliver improved network reliability and performance.

In addition to deploying 5G solutions, Ericsson will upgrade Airtel’s existing 4G radio equipment with the latest software. These enhancements are expected to optimize network performance, improve the quality of service for subscribers, and enhance overall user experience.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, “The strategic partnership with Ericsson to deploy the latest technology is a testament to Airtel’s pursuit of network excellence. This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers.”

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson South-east Asia, Oceania and India, said, “This partnership extension reflects our shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel to serve the connectivity needs of its customer base – including the new 5G use cases as they emerge. We will work closely with Bharti Airtel to deliver great user experiences for their customers.”

The agreement aligns with Airtel’s strategy to meet the evolving demands of India’s telecom users. As data consumption and connectivity requirements continue to soar, this partnership will empower Airtel to stay ahead in the race for reliable, high-speed mobile networks.