POCO India has officially announced the launch of its newest smartphones – the POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G, in India on 17th December 2024. The POCO C75 (4G) was announced globally in October, this will be a 5G variant in India. The launch continues POCO’s momentum in offering feature-packed devices at competitive prices, catering to different segments of the market.

The key highlights of the POCO M7 Pro 5G are the 120 Hz gOLED display claimed to be the brightest display in the segment with 2,100 nits peak brightness, TÜV Triple Certification + SGS Eye Care, the ultra-narrow screen with 92.02% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

The POCO C75 5G is designed for budget-conscious users seeking a solid 5G experience. It will be the first smartphone in the sub-₹9,000 price segment to feature a Sony sensor for its rear camera. The teaser image shows the smartphone will be powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC with 5G SA support. Other confirmed features include 4 GB RAM +4GB virtual RAM alongside a dual SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Other expected features of the POCO M7 Pro 5G are MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra SoC, 50 MP primary camera, 5,110 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. For POCO C75 5G, it should pack a 5,160 mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 120 Hz HD+ display.

Both the POCO M7 Pro 5G and the POCO C75 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com following their launch. While pricing details remain under wraps, the POCO C75 5G’s sub-₹9,000 positioning and the POCO M7 Pro 5G’s premium display are expected to attract significant attention. Stay tuned for official pricing and offers as POCO prepares to unveil these smartphones on 17th December.