OPPO’s recently launched Find X8 Series has introduced advanced display technology designed to prioritize user comfort and eye health. The display offers 2,160 Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming technology, which significantly reduces flicker, even at low brightness levels, helping minimize eye strain, says OPPO.

OPPO’s 2160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming is particularly beneficial for sensitive users such as children and pregnant women, offering a flicker-free and strain-free viewing experience. The innovation aligns with growing concerns about Digital Eye Strain (DES) caused by prolonged screen exposure.

Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at OPPO, said, “Here at OPPO, our vision is that technology should benefit mankind. We know it’s a long journey with constant fine-tuning. By integrating advanced features like high-frequency PWM dimming at 2160Hz in the OPPO Find X8 Series, we are improving performance, enhancing user well-being, reducing eye strain, and making the digital experience more comfortable.”

The OPPO Find X8 Series also comes with other display features aimed at reducing visual fatigue including Adaptive Color Temperature which adjusts the screen’s color tone to harmonize with ambient lighting, preventing the harsh contrasts that typically lead to eye strain, and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 4.0 Certification which is a globally recognized certification that assures users of reduced blue light emissions and minimal flicker, adhering to stringent standards for eye protection.

With users spending more time on digital devices, OPPO emphasizes the importance of features like high-frequency PWM dimming and adaptive color temperature to combat DES symptoms such as dryness, fatigue, and headaches. The OPPO Find X8 series is not just a technological advancement; it’s a thoughtful approach to user well-being. By blending innovation with health-focused features, OPPO ensures a comfortable and safer viewing experience for its users.