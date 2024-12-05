LAVA Mobiles has introduced the LAVA Probuds T24, the latest addition to its Probuds series of affordable true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The launch follows the recent unveiling of LAVA’s entry-level smartphone, the LAVA Yuva 4. With a focus on affordability and premium features, the LAVA Probuds T24 is set to make waves in the TWS market.

The key highlights include long 45 hours of music playback on full charge (8 hours for each buds) with 10 minutes of quick charging that delivers 120 minutes of playback, Dual Device Pairing for seamlessly switching between two connected devices, and powered by the Jieli JL7006F8 Bluetooth chipset with Bluetooth 5.4 support.

The LAVA Probuds T24 is equipped with 10mm Dynamic Drivers that deliver enhanced sound quality with a high BASS polyurethane diaphragm, Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for crystal-clear call quality by reducing background noise, as low as 35ms Ultra Low Latency, and comes in a dual-tone design with five color options – Herb Green, Venom Black, Dope Blue, Trippy Macaw, Snake White.

Commenting on the launch, Satya Sati, Business Head – Accessories, Lava International Ltd., said, “Our endeavor with the Accessories business has been to address industry gaps through consumer insight and push the boundaries of innovation to create quality products and offer an enhanced experience across product catalogue. The mid-segment in the audio industry is under catered, where we believe T24 will fill in the gap. We have grown steadfast this year and remain committed to expand our product line up with quality and value.”

The LAVA Probuds T24 is priced at just ₹1,299, making it among the budget-friendly earbuds in its class. It is currently available on the LAVA website, with retail availability starting 6th December 2024.

LAVA Probuds T24 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,299

₹1,299 Availability: 6th December 2024 in retail stores, available now on the LAVA official website

6th December 2024 in retail stores, available now on the LAVA official website Offers: N/A

Get LAVA Probuds T24 on LAVAMobiles.com