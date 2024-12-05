Many modern smartphones now allow you to adjust the flashlight’s intensity or torch intensity on Android. The flashlight feature on Android smartphones is a handy tool that lets you use your phone’s camera flash as a source of light, however, you can change the flashlight or torch intensity on Android easily. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to change the light intensity of an LED flash or torch on your Android smartphone.

How to change flashlight or torch intensity on Android [Guide]

Whether you need to find something in the dark or brighten up a dim space, turning on the flashlight is quick and easy. You have the option to adjust the LED light to low, medium, high, and highest. Here’s how.

Method 1: Using the Quick Settings Panel

Swipe Down from the Top: On most Android devices, swipe down from the top of the screen to open the notification panel. Access Quick Settings: Swipe down again (if needed) to reveal the full Quick Settings menu. Tap the Flashlight Icon: Look for the flashlight icon, which resembles a torch or light bulb. Tap it to turn on the flashlight. Adjust Intensity (If supported): Long-press the flashlight icon or tap the small arrow.

A slider or menu may appear, allowing you to increase or decrease the flashlight’s brightness. Turn Off the Flashlight: Tap the icon again to turn off the flashlight.

Method 2: Using Google Assistant

Activate Google Assistant: Say “Hey Google” or long-press the home button (depending on your device setup). Give the Command: Say “Turn on the flashlight”. Adjust Intensity (If supported): You can also say, “Set flashlight to maximum brightness” or “Dim the flashlight”. Turn It Off: Say “Turn off the flashlight” to deactivate it.

Method 3: Using Third-Party Apps

If your device doesn’t have a built-in flashlight toggle or intensity control, you can download a flashlight app from the Google Play Store. Many apps, like ‘Flashlight’ or ‘Tiny Flashlight + LED’, offer features like adjustable brightness or strobe modes.

With these updates, turning on the flashlight and customizing its intensity is even more practical, making it an essential tool for everyday use. Try these steps to find the method that works best for your device!