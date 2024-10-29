POCO has globally launched its latest C series budget smartphone – the POCO C75, a rebranded version of the recently released Redmi 14C. Key features include a 6.88-inch 120 Hz display, 50 MP main camera, 5,160 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra SoC with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and powered by Xiaomi’s HyperOS.

The POCO C75 sports a large 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. is available in Black, Gold, and Green color options. Cameras include a 50 MP main camera on the rear side paired with a secondary lens and a 13 MP selfie camera on the front.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra SoC with ARM Mali-G52 GPU, and up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. It comes with an additional +8 GB RAM expansion feature, while also available in a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, and expandable up to 1 TB storage via microSD.

The POCO C75 runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS and comes packed with 5,160 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio, and 4G connectivity.

The price for the POCO C75 starts at $109 in the US (~₹9,166 in India) for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and $129 in the US (~₹10,847) for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is already rolling out globally, with a launch in Indonesia scheduled for 1st November 2024.

POCO C75 Price & Availability