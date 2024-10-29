Netflix has launched an exciting new feature called ‘Moments’, now available globally for mobile users. This addition allows subscribers to effortlessly save, relive, and share their favorite scenes from Netflix shows and movies. With the Moments feature, users can capture iconic scenes and share them on social media platforms. Netflix describes it as a way to “Save, Relive, and Share” your favorite moments, making it simple to share thrilling highlights with friends or followers.

Netflix’s Giancarlo Esposito also talked about the need for Moments in a statement to Variety, he said, “I know firsthand there’s something magical that happens when a powerful story finds its audience on Netflix. Suddenly everyone is captivated and can’t stop talking about it, and that passion just keeps compounding.” In another statement, Netflix hinted that this isn’t a one-off update and that “more features” will be added to Moments to make it easier for users to share their favorite content.

Whether it’s an intense showdown in BEEF or a haunting twist in Wednesday, Moments enables fans to preserve and showcase the best parts of their favorite shows. As anticipation builds for Squid Game Season 2, which premieres on 26th December, this feature offers a timely opportunity to revisit memorable scenes from Season 1.

For instance, if you’re watching Bridgerton and want to save the scene where Colin and Penelope share their first kiss, just tap the ‘Moments’ button at the bottom of the screen. The selected scene will then be saved to your ‘My Netflix’ tab for easy access. The next time you watch the show, it will resume playing from the exact moment you saved.

To share your saved Moments, you can either share them instantly as you create a Moment or go to My Netflix, select the scene, and share it across platforms like Instagram or Facebook. Netflix reassures users that while the number of Moments saved may vary depending on the length of the content, there’s generally plenty of space to store multiple highlights.

Currently, the Moments feature is accessible on iOS devices, with Android support expected to follow in the coming weeks. Netflix also hinted at future updates that could enhance the Moments experience with additional options for users.