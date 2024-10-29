Vi has announced a partnership with the OTT platform Sun NXT, significantly enhancing its Vi Movies & TV App subscription. The collaboration grants users access to a vast library of South Indian films, exclusive series, TV shows, and live TV, available in seven languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, and Hindi.

Vi subscribers can now enjoy Sun NXT alongside other popular OTT services such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and ManoramaMax through the Vi Movies & TV Plus pack. This comprehensive offering not only consolidates multiple subscriptions into one but also simplifies the management of payments for users.

Highlighting the growing demand for regional content, Vi pointed to a recent FICCI-EY study indicating that regional OTT content accounted for 52% of viewership compared to 48% for Hindi content in 2023. This trend reinforces Vi’s commitment to providing high-quality regional options to cater to its diverse audience.

The Vi Movies & TV portfolio already includes platforms like Klikk for Bengali content, Chaupal for Punjabi, ManoramaMAX for Malayalam, and Nammaflix for Kannada. With the addition of Sun NXT, users can access an even broader range of regional films and series, including popular titles like Rajnikanth’s Annaatthe, Vijay’s Beast, Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam, and Ravi Teja’s Eagle. Additionally, a variety of TV shows such as Kayal, Singapenne, Radha, Nandini ka Pratishod, and Sant Gajanan are now available.

Vi emphasizes that this collaboration enhances the Vi Movies & TV offering, providing a more extensive regional content experience all in one app under a single subscription. Sun NXT’s premium content is included within the Vi Movies & TV Plus and Lite packs, priced at ₹248 and ₹154 per month, respectively, with no additional costs to users. All plans can be recharged via myvi.in or the Vi app.