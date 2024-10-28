OPPO India has announced a new service aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction – a cross-country warranty program for select devices purchased in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. This initiative allows OPPO customers to access comprehensive warranty, repair, and upgrade services at authorized OPPO service centers across both regions.

The cross-country warranty service covers a variety of popular OPPO models, including the A3x, A3, A3 Pro 5G, Reno12 series, and F27Pro+ 5G. This service will be available to customers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and India.

Starting from 31st October, customers can visit any authorized OPPO service center in India or the GCC to access free warranty services and system upgrades, provided they bring along their purchase receipt and warranty card. For devices outside of the warranty period or not covered under warranty, OPPO offers repair services at competitive prices, enabling customers to replace damaged parts such as the mainboard, screen, and battery.

To ensure a seamless experience, OPPO advises customers to back up their data before any upgrades, as system updates may result in data loss. The warranty period will begin once the customer activates their E-Warranty card, and service-related charges will vary based on local policies at the service center.

This launch is part of OPPO India’s ongoing efforts to provide exceptional customer service and support. The company recently earned the top spot in customer satisfaction for after-sales service, with 62% of customers rating their in-store experiences as ‘very satisfactory’. A study conducted by Counterpoint Research in August 2024 evaluated over 2,000 customers across India’s top five smartphone brands, focusing on aspects such as repair quality, cost, speed of resolution, transparency, staff expertise, and multilingual support.

By introducing this cross-country warranty service, OPPO reaffirms its commitment to delivering quality care and reliability to its customers, ensuring that they have easy access to essential services no matter where they are located.