TECNO has launched its newest tablet in the global markets, the TECNO Megapad 10 which features a large 10.1-inch display, dual stereo speakers, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 256 GB storage, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The TECNO Megapad 10 sports a large 10.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 800 x 1,280 pixels, 80% screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 450 nits along with Eye Comfort, and Dark Mode features. It is 7.35 mm slim, 447 grams in weight, comes with dual stereo speakers onboard, and is available in Champagne Gold, and Space Grey color options.

Under the hood, the tablet comes equipped with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. The Megapad 10 runs on Android 14 with the HiOS interface on top and comes packed with a 7,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging that takes 2.5 hours to charge 100%.

Cameras include a 13 MP main camera on the rear side with LED flash and a 5 MP on the front for selfies and video calling. Other features include split-screen capability allowing users to multitask seamlessly, and ShapeFlex Snip feature which lets you take screenshots in various shapes, such as circles and triangles, adding a fun twist to standard screenshot functions. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port.

While TECNO has not yet revealed pricing and availability details for the Megapad 10, it is expected to launch in select global markets soon.