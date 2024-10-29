Meta is reportedly venturing into the world of search engines with the development of its own AI-powered platform, aiming to take on established giants like Google and Microsoft’s Bing. According to sources, dedicated teams at Meta have been working on this project for the past eight months.

The upcoming AI search engine is expected to utilize advanced artificial intelligence technology, potentially resembling the functionality of platforms like Perplexity, which curates information from various sources to deliver concise and relevant search results. While specific implementation details remain scarce, the move appears aimed at reducing Meta’s dependence on external search engines for data sourcing, particularly for its AI chatbots.

Currently, Meta’s AI chatbots rely on Google Search and Bing to answer user queries, a process that can become costly due to high API request volumes. By developing its own search capabilities, Meta may look to cut down on these expenses while enhancing the efficiency of its services.

According to a report, Meta has initiated this project by deploying numerous web crawlers to gather data across the Internet. This process is crucial for indexing and ranking web content, which will be integral to the functionality of the new search engine.

Although the report does not clarify whether Meta plans to create a standalone search engine domain or integrate this capability into existing services, the potential shift in strategy could significantly alter the competitive landscape of online search.

While the exact launch timeline for Meta’s AI search engine has not been disclosed, the development aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to innovate in the AI space, evidenced by its recent release of NotebookLlama, an open-source audio podcast generation tool designed to compete with Google’s offerings.