Last week, Vodafone Idea (Vi) took a significant leap forward in network expansion by finalizing a massive deal worth approximately ₹30,000 crore (around USD $3.6 billion) with industry giants Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung. Among these, Nokia has won a significant three-year contract with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to supply advanced 4G and 5G equipment, marking a major step in the modernization and expansion of VIL’s network infrastructure. The deal is expected to enhance connectivity for over 200 million customers across India.

Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “We are committed to providing a best-in-class 4G and 5G experience to our customers and this new deal with Nokia, who has been our partner since the beginning, will help us to deliver that. 5G will bring seamless high-speed connectivity and increased capacity, supporting citizens and enterprises alike. This will also enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across various sectors, empowering organizations to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said, “Nokia is proud to be Vodafone Idea’s partner in the next stage of its network evolution. This is a continuation of our long-term partnership that has lasted for over three decades and highlights their trust in our technology portfolio. They will benefit from the very latest products and innovations from our industry-leading, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio that will bring premium quality capacity and connectivity to their customers. We look forward to working with Vodafone Idea on this exciting deployment.”

Under the agreement, Nokia will supply its advanced 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, which includes essential network components such as base stations, baseband units, and Habrok Massive MIMO radios. The Finnish telecom giant will upgrade VIL’s 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment to ensure a smooth transition to 5G services.

In addition to providing next-gen hardware, Nokia will enhance network performance through its MantaRay SON platform, an industry-leading self-organizing solution designed to optimize network operations. This platform will help address specific challenges faced by VIL, improving network efficiency and delivering a premium customer experience.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will also offer comprehensive support services, including network planning, deployment, integration, and ongoing optimization. Having been a key partner in VIL’s previous rollouts of 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, Nokia’s involvement further solidifies its position as a top telecommunications provider in the Indian market.