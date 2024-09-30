OnePlus has teased its upcoming flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 13, which will feature the BOE X2 ‘Oriental’ screen. This marks another collaboration between OnePlus and display manufacturer BOE, following their successful partnership on the OnePlus 12 which was launched in January this year in India.

Louis Jie, OnePlus China’s head, revealed that the new screen has already passed the outdoor lighting test at a recent BOE technology exhibition. Building on the success of last year’s BOE X display, which was praised for its exceptional quality on the OnePlus 12, the second-generation BOE X2 promises to deliver even greater performance. According to Jie, the BOE X2 will be ‘far ahead of others’ in terms of screen technology, offering a top-tier visual experience.

Early benchmarks for the OnePlus 13 have surfaced on Geekbench, showing impressive results. The device scored 3,216 in single-core and 10,051 in multi-core tests, outperforming Apple’s A18 Pro chip. Jie further hinted that the new generation chipset powering the OnePlus 13 will offer excellent gaming performance, with improved frame rates and energy efficiency.

According to industry insider Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch quad-curved display with a 2K resolution and uniform bezels. The advanced display will be part of a growing trend, with BOE screens also being used in upcoming devices from brands like HUAWEI, vivo, OPPO, and realme.

The OnePlus 12 set a high bar with its 4,500 nits peak brightness, P1 display chip, 8T LTPO panel, and 2,160Hz PWM high-frequency dimming, along with a pixel density of 510 PPI. However, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to surpass these specs, potentially offering a display that sets new standards for brightness, clarity, and performance. Reports also suggest the OnePlus 13 will be powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting power to match its cutting-edge features.