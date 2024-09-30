Lava is gearing up to launch its latest 5G smartphone – the Lava AGNI 3 5G, in India during the first week of October. The launch event is scheduled for 4th October at 12 PM and will be livestreamed on YouTube. The homegrown smartphone brand announced the news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and has been teasing key details of the upcoming device. According to the official teasers, the AGNI 3 5G will sport a 50 MP rear camera with OIS support and will be available in two color options.

The teaser video provides a glimpse of the phone’s design, showcasing a square-shaped camera module located at the top left corner of the rear panel. The camera module is engraved with 50 MP OIS indicating that the primary sensor will support Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). In addition, the Lava AGNI 3 5G will sport segment’s first customisable action key.

Lava Mobiles posted on X, “AGNI 3: #BurnTheRules with Segment First Customisable Action Key.* Launching on Oct 4th | 12 PM Register here: https://bit.ly/Agni3 Only on Amazon *Techarch – Smartphones under ₹30k #AGNI3ComingSoon #ProudlyIndian”

Lava AGNI 3 5G is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate along with a secondary display on the back. Under the hood, the phone is rumored to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 SoC and 5G connectivity. The Lava AGNI 3 5G will be sold through Amazon.in

The new model is likely to come with significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Lava AGNI 2 5G, which was launched last year at a price of ₹21,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. For comparison, the Lava AGNI 2 5G featured a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display and was powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. Moreover, it came with a 50 MP quad-camera setup and a 4,700 mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

With the upcoming AGNI 3 5G, Lava is expected to raise the bar further, delivering improved specs, including a more powerful chipset and enhanced camera performance. Stay tuned for the official launch on 4th October to get more details on Lava’s latest 5G offering.

