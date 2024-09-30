Portronics has unveiled its latest innovation, the Portronics Mopcop Pro, a versatile 2-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner and air blower. Following the success of last month’s Portronics Mopcop handheld vacuum release, this new model is designed for a wide range of cleaning tasks, from homes and cars to delicate electronics.

The Mopcop Pro is lightweight and portable, making it easy to maneuver for both indoor and outdoor cleaning jobs. It comes with dual functionality, switching effortlessly between vacuuming and air blowing. Whether vacuuming car seats, cleaning floor mats, or blowing away debris in the garage, the Portronics Mopcop Pro handles it all. The blower mode is particularly useful for removing dust from keyboards and sensitive electronics.

The standout feature is the cordless with 10,000 Pa suction power, which means it’s battery-operated and provides deep cleaning on carpets, hard floors, and upholstery. It’s also highly effective at picking up pet fur from couches and car seats. The Mopcop Pro operates quietly making it ideal for early morning cleaning sessions without disturbing the household despite its powerful suction.

The device includes a washable HEPA filter, which captures dust and allergens. Multiple specialized nozzles are included for precision cleaning in tight spaces or on delicate surfaces. The Mopcop Pro is powered by a high-capacity rechargeable battery with USB Type-C charging.

Portronics Mopcop Pro Specifications & Features

2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner & Air Blower

Handheld Portability

Brushless DC Motor for Low Noise Operation

10,000 Pa Suction Power

USB Type-C Charging with Rechargeable Battery

Washable HEPA Filter

Multi-Function Nozzles

1-Year Warranty

The Portronics Mopcop Pro is priced at ₹1,899, with a limited-time offer of ₹1,799 available on Amazon.in starting today. It’s also available on the official Portronics website, as well as Flipkart.com, and other major online and offline retailers.

Portronics Mopcop Pro Price, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,899

₹1,899 Availability: 20th September 2024 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Portronics.com, and other major online and offline retailers

20th September 2024 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Portronics.com, and other major online and offline retailers Offers: Available at ₹1,799 as a limited-time offer

