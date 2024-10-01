TECNO Mobile India has officially announced the upcoming release of its latest smartphone – the TECNO Spark 30C 5G, slated for launch in India on 8th October. The new model is part of the Spark 30 Series and carries the tagline ‘Crazily Reliable’ hinting at its promising performance and durability.

Among the key highlights is the 48 MP Sony AI Camera and 120 Hz refresh rate. Other features of the Spark 30C 5G may include a 6.67-inch HD+ display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC with 4 GB RAM paired with +4 GB extendable virtual RAM, while it should be available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.

On the front side, it will come with an 8 MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. Moreover, it will offer stereo speakers, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and an IP54 water and dust-resistant design.

Regarding the phone, the company said, “Like the legendary Transformers, SPARK 30C is built to last – packed with qualities more than what meets the eye! As India dynamically moves towards adopting 5G, Spark 30C speeds up the momentum by bringing down the price barriers. Designed for the everyday Indian commoner who doesn’t frequently switch phones or can afford expensive upgrades, the SPARK 30C is a steadfast companion, delivering durability and functionality. With an uber-cool design that turns heads among Transformers fans, it combines reliability and style in one great package.”

The specifications and features resemble the TECNO’s recently launched POP 9 5G due to which the Spark 30C 5G is expected to be priced at around ₹10,000. Stay tuned for more details once the smartphone is launched next week.