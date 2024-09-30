vivo India has officially rolled out its latest smartphone software update, Funtouch OS 15, in India. Built on Android 15, the new version promises smoother performance, enhanced personalization options, and optimized features for photography, gaming, and productivity. In a statement, vivo emphasized how Funtouch OS 15 aims to “seamlessly connect users to the digital world, enhancing efficiency in everyday life.”

Key Features of Funtouch OS 15

Funtouch OS 15 focuses on delivering an exceptionally smooth experience for users. vivo’s Priority Scheduling model allows for 15% faster app launches by prioritizing tasks in the foreground. The new Memory Enhancement Technology, which leverages an optimized zRAM compression algorithm, boosts compression speeds by 40%, improving multitasking capabilities. Additionally, the OS reduces GPU memory consumption for background apps, ensuring more efficient system performance.

The updated user interface includes vivo’s Origin Animation for more natural and intuitive interactions. The Lightning-Speed Engine helps with faster app launches, while Aqua Dynamic Effect brings a visually appealing touch to system operations. Over 700 touch scenarios have been fine-tuned for a more ergonomic experience.

Funtouch OS 15 offers a wide range of customization options, allowing users to express their unique style. With more than 3,800 redesigned elements, including new colors, fonts, icons, and illustrations, users can create a minimalist and clean look.

The system also offers nine new themes, along with various wallpaper options (Static, Immersive, and Video). Users can further personalize their experience with new fingerprint recognition animations, customizable app icon styles, and adjustable icon shapes and sizes.

Funtouch OS 15 isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s designed to enhance productivity. AI Image Lab uses advanced AI to enhance photo quality and remove shadows from document scans. For mobile gamers, Ultra Game Mode introduces a sidebar with performance tools and game settings, along with a Game Small Window feature that allows access to social apps without leaving the game.

On the productivity front, the Link to Windows feature enhances the collaboration between vivo smartphones and PCs. Users can sync content, share files, and view recent photos seamlessly across devices. S-Capture now offers more features, including the ability to annotate screen recordings, manage multiple audio tracks, and adjust microphone volume.

FunTouch OS 15 Availability

iQOO Devices

The iQOO 12 is the first device in India to receive the stable Funtouch OS 15 update, following a preview release last month. According to iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, timelines for other iQOO devices will be announced soon.

vivo Devices

vivo has also shared a timeline for when its devices will receive the update. The beta rollout will begin in mid-October with the vivo X Fold3 Pro and vivo X100 Series. The entire process will continue through June 2025, with the stable version being released in batches over time.