At Meta Connect 2024, Meta rolls out new tools for WhatsApp using its Meta AI technology to enhance user experience. With these updates, users can now interact with AI through voice commands and photo edits, creating more dynamic and personalized conversations.

Announcing the updates, Meta posted, “Meta AI continues to rapidly advance, and we’re excited to bring new features to people around the world. Please keep sharing your feedback and tag us on Threads to showcase the creative ways you’re using Meta AI. A year into introducing Meta AI on WhatsApp, we’ve received incredibly positive responses from those using this technology.”

Talk to Me

WhatsApp now allows users to verbally interact with Meta AI. By simply pressing the waveform button, you can ask questions or request explanations, and the AI will respond with an audible voice. As Meta aims to diversify this feature, future updates will offer various voice options, including celebrity voices. This promises a more engaging and interactive way to access information and assistance.

Look at This

Another exciting feature is the ability to send photos directly to Meta AI for insights or assistance. For instance, users can snap a picture of a menu in a foreign language and ask the AI for translations. Similarly, if you’re curious about a plant you come across, just take a picture, and Meta AI will provide care tips and information about it.

Edit My Photo

This new tool empowers users to edit their photos directly within WhatsApp. Whether removing unwanted objects or people from a picture or changing the color of an element, Meta AI can make these adjustments in seconds. It’s a handy feature for both personal use and professional needs, offering unprecedented flexibility in photo customization.

In addition to these personal tools, Meta is also focusing on improving customer service interactions with businesses on WhatsApp. They are beginning by integrating AI capabilities into the WhatsApp Business app, allowing thousands of businesses to streamline responses and enhance customer engagement. Over the next year, Meta plans to roll out these AI features more broadly, giving companies powerful tools to better connect with customers.