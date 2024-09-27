DeperAI, a rising tech brand founded by former OnePlus executive Jim Zhang, has launched its lineup of GaN adapters in India. After creating a buzz earlier this month with their unveiling, the adapters are now on sale and come with UFCS Fusion Fast Charging technology.

The DeperAI 65W PRO USB Type-C charger comes with up to 65W of charging power capable of charging iPhones from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes. It offers 3-in-1 multiport charging, featuring two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port.

The adapter is powered by GaN III technology featuring built-in protections against surges, overvoltage, and overheating. Once the device is fully charged, the adapter automatically halts power delivery to ensure further safety. The use of fireproof ABS + PC material adds another layer of durability and reliability.

The DeperAI 25W GaN III Fast Charger offers a balance of portability and power. Equipped with a smart chip, it optimizes charging to prevent overcharging and overheating while offering PD 3.0 fast charging speeds, three times faster than conventional chargers. With one USB Type-C and one USB Type-A port, the 25W adapter enables you to charge two devices simultaneously. Its compact design also makes it a great travel companion.

The DeperAI 20W GaN III charger is a compact, lightweight, and affordable option designed for everyday use. Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, it delivers PD 3.0 fast charging and features the same GaN III technology for efficient and safe charging.

DeperAI 20W, 25W and 65W PRO Pricing & Availability

DeperAI 65W PRO: ₹1,999 (Blue, Yellow)

₹1,999 (Blue, Yellow) DeperAI 25W: ₹599 (Blue, Yellow)

₹599 (Blue, Yellow) DeperAI 20W: ₹499 (Orange, Orange & White)

All three adapters are now available for purchase on Amazon.in and are manufactured at the Caria Factory in Noida, India, under the supervision of a team based in the USA, emphasizing both local craftsmanship and international design expertise.

