Today, vivo India launched its latest V Series smartphone – vivo V40e in India following the vivo 40 and vivo V40 Pro releases. The vivo V40e is the successor to last year’s vivo V30e and a tone-down variant of its elder siblings in the mid-range segment. Highlights and features include a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, 7.49mm ultra-slim design, a MediaTek Dimenisty 7300 octa-core SoC, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS primary camera, 50 MP Eye Autofocus selfie camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 5,500 mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the new smartphone in our vivo V40e review.

vivo V40e Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.77-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,392 x 1080 pixels, 387 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 7.49 mm slim, 183 grams weight

Mint Green, Royal Bronze Price: ₹28,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹30,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage)

₹28,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹30,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage) Availability: 2nd October 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels; Pre-orders available

2nd October 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels; Pre-orders available Offers: Flat 10% instant discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards or a flat 10% exchange bonus, no-cost EMI of up to 6 months, 10% upgrade bonus on V-Upgrade, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The vivo V40e impresses with its ultra-slim 3D curved design measuring just 7.49 mm and weighing about 183 grams. The smartphone is sleek with a glass-like glossy back on the back and available in Mint Green, and Royal Bronze color options, we got the Mint Green as you can see in the images below.

The back also houses a dual-camera setup with a Rear Aura Light (Ring LED) and an LED flash while the edges of the phone are curved from both ends, the front and the back. The 3D curved display and ergonomic design give you a solid grip, making the device feel secure in your hand. The in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and dual-SIM capability further enhance the device’s versatility.

On the front, the vivo V40e sports a stunning 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2,392 x 1,080 pixels, 387 ppi pixel density), and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. The display offers impressive brightness, sharpness, and overall quality for this segment along with a number of display personalization options available through FunTouch OS 14.

For its sides, you get a power button and volume controls on the right side while the left remains plain. At the bottom, you’ll find the USB Type-C port, dual 5G SIM tray, stereo speakers, and a microphone. The top holds another microphone and a second speaker at the earpiece for stereo sound. It also supports Dolby Audio and Hi-Res audio certification ensuring high-quality sound.

Software, User Interface, & Features

Moving to its software and updates, the vivo V40e runs on Android 14 with vivo’s FunTouch OS 14 on top. It comes equipped with an Android security patch dated 1st August 2024. vivo India promises at least three major Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates which is good.

The FunTouch OS 14 is significantly improved over its predecessors, offering a bunch of customization options, personalization features, and handy perks. FunTouch OS 14, the latest iteration of vivo’s custom interface, is also featured on recent models like the vivo V40, vivo V40 Pro, vivo T3 Pro 5G, vivo T3 Ultra, and more, those of which were launched this year. The user interface on the V40e feels smooth and lightweight, thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate, impressive quality display, fast processor, and optimized software.

With FunTouch OS 14, the vivo V40e offers a bunch of features, customizations, and personalizations. You can customize the lock screen, adjust UI colors, set up dynamic effects, and personalize the always-on display. The OS also includes gesture controls, an ultra game mode for enhanced gaming performance, and various privacy and security features. The Ultra Game mode, in particular, offers specialized gaming features, while the camera suite is packed with tools to elevate your photography experience.

Although the interface may look clean, the vivo V40e still comes with a few pre-installed apps, including Snapchat, Amazon, LinkedIn, Facebook, PhonePe, Netflix, and of course a few from vivo itself. Fortunately, the apps are almost minimal compared to the other vivo phones we saw, those of which were loaded with more apps. The good thing is that most of these can be uninstalled if not needed. The rest of the interface is clean and free from bloatware.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The vivo V40e comes with impressive performance, powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.5 GHz and paired with ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU. The smartphone further comes in 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and either in 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Dimensity 7300 is a 4nm octa-core SoC with 4x ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and 4x ARM Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. The vivo V40e is well-equipped for demanding tasks like gaming and multitasking for this segment and offers a good overall performance.

The RAM and storage here used is LPDDR4x and UFS 2.2, as opposed to the faster LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 which you may find on some smartphones in this segment. The smartphone comes in a single 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM variant with +8 GB Extended RAM feature while also available in two different – 128 GB UFS 2.2 or 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage without the microSD card support.

For gaming, you get an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 dual-core GPU which handles gaming with ease, you can play several games in high settings without noticeable lag. The smartphone also uses highly efficient heat dissipation materials along with 10 temperature sensors resulting in up to 7° C reduction in core temperature, ensuring stable performance.

Cameras

The vivo V40e brings an impressive dual-camera setup to the table, starting with a 50 MP primary camera that uses the Sony IMX882 image sensor and features an f/1.79 aperture with support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The sensor is the same as we saw in its predecessor vivo V30e while the sensor is capable of capturing sharper, more stable shots, even in low lighting for this segment class. Additionally, the Aura Light – a ring-shaped LED enhances portrait shots by improving lighting and overall image quality, especially in low-light conditions.

Speaking about the other cameras on the phone, you get an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a good addition for capturing wide-angle shots while the camera system also supporting a 2x portrait mode for better portraits with bokeh effects. On the front, you get a stunning 50 MP Eye Autofocus selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture snapping amazing, vibrant, and detailed selfies.

The vivo V40e’s camera app is loaded with a variety of modes and features to boost the overall photography experience. For the rear cameras, users can access Photo, Portrait, Night, Snapshot, Video, 50 MP, Panorama, Ultra HD Document, Slow-mo, Time-lapse, Supermoon, Pro, Dual View, and Live Photo modes. On the front, you’ll find Photo, Portrait, Video, Dual View, and Live Photo modes as well.

For video recording, the V40e supports 4K resolution at 30 fps and 1080p at 60 fps on both sides (for the rear as well as for the front) offering better video capabilities, especially for selfies in its price range. AI-powered features like AI Erase, which removes unwanted elements from your images with a tap, and AI Photo Enhance, which optimizes your photos, add to the convenience. Although the higher-end vivo V40 offers even more advanced camera features, the V40e provides exceptional value at a more affordable price point.

Take a look at some shots we took from vivo V40e’s cameras.

vivo V40e Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The vivo V40e is powered by a larger 5,500 mAh battery in a slimmer package (7.49 mm), compared to the more common 5,000 mAh batteries found in many smartphones with thicker profiles. vivo has worked well on the design managing to fit the battery in a thinner size and this is something you don’t see it usually. This ensures portability while also giving you a longer battery run.

For charging, the vivo V40e supports faster 80W Flash Charge technology powering the battery up to 100% in about 46 minutes. The V40e delivers a solid battery life, lasting up to 2 days on a single charge (depending on usage patterns).

Verdict – vivo V40e Review

The vivo V40e emerges as a well-rounded contender in the mid-range smartphone segment, offering a balanced blend of performance, display quality, design, and battery life. Powered by the Dimensity 7300, it delivers a reliable performance, the stunning curved AMOLED screen is another strong point, to consider in the smartphone, plus the fast 80W charging coupled with the 5,500 mAh battery, and super-slim 7.49 mm profile and curved-edge body, exuding a premium look and feel. The camera setup is another key highlight delivering versatile photography capabilities, and 50 MP eye-autofocus selfie camera for mind-boggling selfies. The vivo V40e is a great performer for this segment and is recommended for those seeking a well-rounded smartphone under ₹30,000. With a starting price of ₹28,999 with effective launch offers.

vivo V40e – Where To Buy

The vivo V40e is priced at ₹28,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹30,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 2nd October 2024 on vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com, and all partner retail stores. The launch offers include a flat 10% instant discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards or a flat 10% exchange bonus, no-cost EMI of up to 6 months for online channels, and a 10% upgrade bonus on V-Upgrade, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499 for offline channels.

