After launching its elder sibling vivo V30 last month, vivo India has today launched its newest selfie-centric mid-range smartphone – vivo V30e under the vivo V30 Series and is also the successor to last year’s vivo V29e. The key features and highlights of the smartphone include a 7.65mm ultra-slim 3D curved 10-bit 120 Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS primary camera, 50 MP Eye AF (autofocus) selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, IP64 dust and water-resistant design, 5,500 mAh battery, 44W fast charging, FunTouch OS 14, and more.

The vivo V30e flaunts its unique Textured Ribbon design with a Gem Cut camera module available in two color options – Velvet Red, and Silk Blue. The Silk Blue offers an uber luxurious feeling of silk while the Velvet Red has a distinct tactile feel strongly associated with high-class feeling, says the company. It has a 7.65mm ultra-slim IP64 dust and water-resistant design with 179 grams weight, a 3D curved AMOLED display screen sized at 6.78-inch with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Cameras include a dual setup of a 50 MP f/1.78 Sony IMX882 OIS camera with 4k video recording and an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 120° FOV camera along with a 50 MP f/2.45 eye autofocus 82° FOV selfie camera with 4K video recording. Additionally, the vivo V30e features advanced photography capabilities including Smart Color Temperature Adjustment and 2X Portrait Mode with Wedding Style Portrait and support for studio-quality Aura light as seen on the vivo V30 series smartphones.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz and further paired with Adreno 710 Graphics, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with up to +8 GB extended RAM feature, and either 128 GB UFS 2.2 or 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands via microSD card. It packs a 5,500 mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging. The smartphone runs on FunTouchOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system with 3 generations of Android upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates.

Commenting on the launch, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, said, “The vivo V series has always been recognized for its sleek design and outstanding camera capabilities. The latest addition, the vivo V30e, carries on this legacy. With its stunning design, cutting-edge camera technology, and a robust 5500mAh battery in a sleek frame, the vivo V30e offers an aspirational aesthetic tha’s almost like carrying a fashion statement. This phone delivers an outstanding camera experience along with enduring performance, combining style and substance in a way that we are confident will appeal to our target audience.”

vivo V30e Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch curved AMOLED, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, IP64 dust and water-resistant, 7.65mm slim, 179 grams weight

6.78-inch curved AMOLED, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, IP64 dust and water-resistant, 7.65mm slim, 179 grams weight Software: Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Android 14, FunTouch OS 14 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 710 Graphics

Adreno 710 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD card

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD card Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.78 IMX882 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 120° FOV, 4k video recording, Aura light LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.78 IMX882 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 120° FOV, 4k video recording, Aura light LED flash Selfie Camera: 50 MP f/2.45 eye autofocus 82° FOV, 4K video recording

50 MP f/2.45 eye autofocus 82° FOV, 4K video recording Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

In-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh, 44W FlashCharge fast charging

5,500 mAh, 44W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Velvet Red, Silk Blue

The price for the vivo V30e starts at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 9th May 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other partner retail stores. The launch offers include a flat 10% discount on HDFC, and SBI cards (online), and on ICICI, IDFC, and SBI cards (offline), and 12 months zero down payment option with select NBFC partners.

vivo V30e Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage)

₹27,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage) Availability: 9th May 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other partner retail stores

9th May 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other partner retail stores Offers: Flat 10% discount on HDFC, and SBI cards (online), and on ICICI, IDFC, and SBI cards (offline), 12 months zero down payment option with select NBFC partners

Get vivo V30e on vivo.com/in

