vivo India is all set to launch its next smartphone – the vivo V30e following the release of vivo V30 and vivo V30 Pro smartphones in India. The company has confirmed the launch of the vivo V30e on 2nd May at 12 PM highlighting its key features in the teaser.

vivo India tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), “Hold your excitement, mark your calendar. The all new vivo V30e is launching on 2nd May. Ready for a luxurious experience? Know more https://bit.ly/3Q8dVUN #BeThePro #DesignPro #vivoV30Series #PROtraits.”

The company teases the key features of the upcoming smartphone by saying, “Pro portraits loading. With Studio Quality Aura Light on vivo V30e, get ready for natural, and brighter portraits, no matter what the lighting conditions are. Introducing the vivo V30e, crafted like a pro, with an immersive 3D Curved Display, and a mesmerizing finish. Let every interaction stand out with a unique Textured Ribbon and Gem Cut Camera Module.”

The vivo V30e will sport a 7.69 ultra-slim 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Sony IMX882 primary camera, a 50 MP autofocus selfie camera, a 5,500 mAh battery, a unique Textured Ribbon design with Gem Cut camera module and will come in two color options – Velvet Red, and Silk Blue. Additionally, the vivo V30e will feature advanced photography capabilities including Smart Color Temperature Adjustment and 2X Portrait Mode with Wedding Style Portrait as seen on the vivo V30 and vivo V30 Pro smartphones.

The vivo V30e will be sold on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels. More details on the vivo V30e including its pricing and offers will be revealed once the smartphone is launched.

