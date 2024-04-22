realme narzo 70 5G launching in India on 24th April at 12 PM alongside the realme narzo 70x 5G. realme India is all set to launch two new smartphones under the narzo lineup, the realme narzo 70 5G will be the company’s latest smartphone and will be the upper-end sibling of the narzo 70x 5G.

realme narzo 70 5G Key Highlights

According to the company, the realme narzo 70 5G will be the fastest smartphone under ₹15,000. The launch teaser reveals some key highlights of the smartphone including its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC – the fastest chipset in the segment, the segment’s largest VC Cooling (4,356 mm²) for heat dissipation, 45W fast charging, 120 Hz AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint scanner.

Here’s the first look at the realme narzo 70 5G back design

On the other hand, the realme narzo 70x 5G will feature a 5,000 mAh battery, 120 Hz AMOLED display, IP54 dust and water-resistant design, and 45W fast charging as revealed by the teaser. Other details of the smartphone are yet to come, but, it is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 8 GB RAM and a 50 MP primary camera. realme recently launched its new lineup – realme P Series 5G smartphones in the country and it is likely to be similar to the realme P1 5G.

Last month, realme launched its narzo 70 Pro 5G, which is the upper-end variant of the upcoming narzo 70 5G, comes with features such as a dual-tone glass back design, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz AMOLED display with Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, triple cameras with 50 MP Sony IMX890 OIS primary camera, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, and more.

The realme narzo 70 5G, as well as, the realme narzo 70x 5G will be sold on Amazon.in. More details will be shared including its pricing and offers once the smartphones are launched next week.

Source (realme.com/in)