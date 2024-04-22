realme India is launching more smartphones under its narzo lineup, we already saw the narzo 70 Pro 5G last month. realme narzo 70 5G is launching in India on 24th April alongside the realme narzo 70x 5G and here’s the first look at the realme narzo 70 5G showcasing the back design. The company is gearing up for the launch of its two new smartphones following the success of the narzo 70 Pro 5G. The realme narzo 70 5G will be the company’s latest smartphone and will be the upper-end sibling of the upcoming realme narzo 70x 5G.

realme narzo 70 5G – Back Design [Images]

The realme narzo 70 5G will be the fastest smartphone under ₹15,000, according to the company. The launch teaser reveals some key highlights of the smartphone including its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC – the fastest chipset in the segment, the segment’s largest VC Cooling (4,356 mm²) for heat dissipation, 45W fast charging, and 120 Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The realme narzo 70 5G will be sold on Amazon.in. More details on the realme narzo 70 5G including its pricing and offers will be available once it’s launched. Stay tuned!

