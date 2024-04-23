realme C65 is set to launch on 26th April, realme India confirmed the launch of its new budget C series 5G smartphone this week on Friday in a teaser and it will be the fastest entry-level 5G smartphone under ₹10,000 according to the company. The realme C65 will be the successor to the last year’s realme C55 and the major upgrade we can see from its predecessor is the 5G connectivity.

The company has revealed some key details of the upcoming smartphone. The realme C65 will be the world’s first 5G smartphone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 while the other features of the device will be a 120 Hz display with the lowest 1-nit brightness in the segment, IP54 dust and water-resistant design, and segment’s first TÜV SÜD 48-Month Fluency Certification. The smartphone will come in at least two color variants as shown in the teaser image.

Regarding the phone, the company, said, “With its commitment to innovation and providing top-notch technology at accessible prices, realme aims to capture the attention of Indian consumers with the realme C65 5G. As the smartphone market continues to evolve, realme’s latest offering signifies its dedication to meeting the diverse needs of users, particularly those seeking high-speed connectivity and seamless performance.”

The brand has already launched a number of smartphones this year, realme recently came up with its new lineup – realme P Series 5G smartphones in the country while also gearing up for its upcoming realme narzo 70 5G and realme narzo 70x 5G in India scheduled to launch on 24th April. The realme C65 will be sold on Flipkart and realme.com/in. More details will be shared including its pricing and offers once the smartphone is launched.

Source (realme.com/in)