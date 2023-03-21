realme has just launched its latest smartphone in India under its C Series, the realme C55 is a midrange smartphone featuring a 7.89 slim design, 90 Hz display, realme UI 4.0, 64 MP camera, 33W SuperVOOC Charge, and is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 with up to 8 GB RAM. Last month, the company launched its Coca-Cola branded realme 10 Pro 5G Limited Edition and now realme has added another smartphone to its family.

The realme C55 is a midrange smartphone with a flat-style 7.89 mm slim design with a reflective back. The realme C55 comes in two color variants – Sunshower, and Rainy Night. It comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 90 Hz refresh rate, and 680 nits peak brightness.

On the hardware side, the realme C55 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio 88 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz with as much as 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The GPU on the phone is a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.

There are a total of three RAM variants and two storage variants i.e. 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage as the base variant, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant, and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage as the top variant. The RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB via its RAM expansion technology and the storage can be expanded with a microSD card.

About the cameras, the realme C55 comes with a dual camera setup at the back, it has a 64 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth on the rear side while the front side comes with an 8 MP selfie camera. The realme C55 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging that charges the battery up to 50% in 29 minutes.

The realme C55 runs on the realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. The realme UI 4.0 is the latest user interface on the phone which was first seen on the realme 10 Pro Series smartphones. The realme C55 comes with several realme UI 4.0 perks with additional features like Android’s first Mini Capsule, and Auto Pixelate chats.

realme C55 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 680 nits peak brightness, 16.7M colors

6.72-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 680 nits peak brightness, 16.7M colors Software: realme UI 4.0 interface, Android 13 operating system

realme UI 4.0 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors)

12nm MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors) GPU: Mali-G52 MP2 Graphics

Mali-G52 MP2 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM

4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage

64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (64 MP main + 2 MP depth), LED flash

Dual cameras (64 MP main + 2 MP depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Face Unlock Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM dual 4G, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM dual 4G, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, 50% in 29 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, 50% in 29 minutes Colors: Sunshower, Rainy Night

The price for the realme C55 starts at ₹10,999 for its base variant 4 GB + 64 GB variant, ₹11,999 for its 6 GB + 64 GB variant, and ₹13,999 for its top-variant 8 GB + 128 GB variant. The realme C55 is available on realme.com, Flipkart, and stores near you. You can grab the ongoing offers which include up to ₹1,000 off on ICICI and HDFC bank cards and EMI, as well as, pre-booking offers.

realme C55 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹10,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹11,999 (6 GB + 64 GB), ₹13,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

₹10,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹11,999 (6 GB + 64 GB), ₹13,999 (8 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 28th March 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart, and stores near you

28th March 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart, and stores near you Offers: Up to ₹1,000 off on ICICI and HDFC bank cards and EMI, pre-booking offers

realme C55 – Where To Buy?

Buy realme C55 on realme.com

Buy realme C55 on Flipkart