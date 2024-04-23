Xiaomi India has launched its latest budget-friendly Android tablet – Redmi Pad SE in India starting at a price of ₹12,999 alongside the Redmi Buds 5A, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10, and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer in its Smarter Living 2024 launch event. Key highlights of the Redmi Pad SE include an 11-inch 90 Hz screen, Dolby quad speakers, an 8,000 mAh battery, a 7.36 mm slim metallic design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, and more.

The Redmi Pad SE is an 11-inch midrange Android tablet powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC and comes in an ultra-slim 7.36mm Aluminum alloy unibody design with 478 grams weight available in three color options – Mint Green, Graphite Gray, and Lavender Purple. The tablet features quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Wi-Fi-only variant (no 4G/5G cellular option as of now).

The front side sports an 11-inch IPS display with Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels, 207 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness. Other display features include a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 84.4% screen-to-body ratio, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, 70% NTSC color gamut, and offers TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification.

Moving to the internals, it is equipped with a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (4x Kryo 265 Gold based on Cortex-A73 and 4x Kryo 265 Silver based on Cortex-A53) paired with an Adreno 610 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage with microSD card support up to 1 TB. It packs a large 8,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Redmi Pad SE comes with a single 8 MP F/2.2 main camera on the rear side and a 5 MP f/2.4 selfie camera on the front side. It runs on MIUI Pad 14 based on the Android 13 operating system with Split Screen and Floating Windows features for seamless multitasking. Other features and connectivity of the tablet include an Al face unlock, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, quad stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and sensors such as Virtual ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, and Hall sensor.

Redmi Pad SE Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 11-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels, 207 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 84.4% screen-to-body ratio, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC color gamut, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification, Aluminum alloy unibody design, 7.36 mm slim, 478 grams in weight

The price for the Redmi Pad SE starts at ₹12,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, ₹13,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and ₹14,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The tablet will be available from 24th April 2024 on mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi retail stores. Launch offers include ₹1,000 discount on ICICI bank cards.

Get Redmi Pad SE on mi.com/in