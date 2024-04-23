Xiaomi India has launched its latest TWS earbuds – Redmi Buds 5A in India at an affordable price of ₹1,499 alongside the Redmi Pad SE, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10, and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer in its Smarter Living 2024 launch event. The main highlights of the Redmi Buds 5A include 25dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 12mm dynamic drivers, IPX4 design, up to 30 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, Google Fast Pair, AI ENC, and more.

The Redmi Buds 5A is the company’s next budget TWS earbuds featuring ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) under the ₹1,500 price segment. The wireless earbuds are light in weight weighing ~3.6 grams each and sport an IPX4 water-resistant design (Sweat and Splash Proof – buds only) and come in Black and White color options.

The Redmi Buds 5A equips 12mm dynamic drivers and supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with Google Fast Pair. Features on the earbuds include up to 25 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), AI ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), Transparency mode, 60 ms Low Latency Mode, touch controls, and also connects via the Xiaomi Earbuds App.

On the battery side, the Redmi Buds 5A packs a 34 mAh battery (buds), and 440 mAh battery (case) lasting up to 30 hours without ANC, 23 hours with ANC, 5 hours without ANC (each bud), and 3.5 hours with ANC (each bud). The earbuds support 10-minute quick charging offering 90 minutes of battery life (without ANC) and charge 100% in 42 minutes.

The price for the Redmi Buds 5A is ₹1,499 and will be available from 29th April 2024 on mi.com/in, Xiaomi retail stores, Reliance Stores.

Redmi Buds 5A Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,499

₹1,499 Availability: 29th April 2024 on mi.com/in, Xiaomi retail stores, and Reliance Stores.

29th April 2024 on mi.com/in, Xiaomi retail stores, and Reliance Stores. Offers: N/A

Get Redmi Buds 5A on mi.com/in