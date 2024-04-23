moto g64 5G, which was launched earlier last week, goes on sale in India on Flipkart starting at ₹13,899 combined with offers while the launch price for the smartphone is ₹14,999 for its base variant i.e. 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage while the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is priced at ₹16,999. The launch offers include ₹1,100 instant discount with HDFC bank cards or an additional ₹1,000 off on exchange, and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. The smartphone is now available from today i.e. 23rd April 2024 at 12 PM on motorola.in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.

The moto g64 5G is the company’s latest mid-range smartphone under the moto g series and it’s the world’s first smartphone to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC and the segment’s first 5G smartphone with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage while the other features include an IP52 3D PMMA glass design, shake-free 50 MP OIS primary camera, 6,000 mAh battery, Dolby stereo speakers, 33W TurboPower fast charging, and more.

The moto g64 5G flaunts its 3D Premium PMMA acrylic glass back design with an IP52 dust and spash-resistance rating and comes in three color variants – Ice Lilac, Midnight Blue, and Pearl Blue colors. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and 560 nits brightness.

Cameras include a dual setup with a 50 MP f/1.88 main camera with optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 8 MP f/2.2 118° ultra-wide angle + macro vision + depth camera, and a 16 MP f/2.45 as the selfie camera. The moto g64 5G runs on Android 13 with a near-stock interface, Moto Gestures, ThinkShield for Mobile, Moto Secure, and more. The company claims to offer an assured upgrade to Android 15 along with 3 years of security upgrades.

It is powered by the new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.5 GHz with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1 TB (SIM2 slot). Furthermore, it comes with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging. Other features and connectivity of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby support and Moto Spatial Sound, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and 5G connectivity with 14 bands.

moto g64 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹16,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹16,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: Today i.e. 23rd April 2024 at 12 PM on motorola .in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores

Today i.e. 23rd April 2024 at 12 PM on .in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores Offers: ₹1,100 instant discount with HDFC bank cards or additional ₹1,000 off on exchange, no-cost EMI up to 6 months

Get moto g64 5G on Flipkart.com