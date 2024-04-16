After teasers, motorola India launched its latest mid-range smartphone under the moto g series – moto g64 5G. The company highlights the moto G54 5G as the world’s first smartphone to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC and the segment’s first 5G smartphone with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage while the other features include an IP52 3D PMMA glass design, shake-free 50 MP OIS primary camera, 6,000 mAh battery, Dolby stereo speakers, 33W TurboPower fast charging, and more.

The moto g64 5G flaunts its 3D Premium PMMA acrylic glass back design with an IP52 dust and spash-resistance rating and comes in three color variants – Ice Lilac, Midnight Blue, and Pearl Blue colors. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 560 nits brightness, DCI-P3 color space, and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

The moto g64 5G equips a dual setup with a 50 MP f/1.88 main camera with optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 8 MP f/2.2 118° ultra-wide angle + macro vision + depth camera, and a 16 MP f/2.45 as the selfie camera. The moto g64 5G runs on Android 13 with a near-stock interface, Moto Gestures, ThinkShield for Mobile, Moto Secure, and more. The company claims to offer an assured upgrade to Android 15 along with 3 years of security upgrades.

Moving to the internals, the moto g64 5G packs the new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.5 GHz with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1 TB (SIM2 slot). Furthermore, it comes with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Other features and connectivity of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby support and Moto Spatial Sound, USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, 5G connectivity with 14 bands, support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS (GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, LTEPP, SUPL)

Commenting on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group – India, said, “This launch is a true embodiment of our commitment towards providing Indian consumers with segments firsts at the most disruptive price points, staying true to our vision of making technology accessible to all. The moto g64 5G is a product that has been designed specifically for the Indian market and is equipped with the segment’s best performance, advance battery, camera, and entertainment experience. Through this launch, we transcend the current offerings in the Indian smartphone market, empowering individuals to delve into smartphone experiences and connectivity like never before.”

moto g64 5G Specifications & Features

The price for the motorola g64 5G starts at ₹14,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹16,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 23rd April 2024 at 12 PM on motorola.in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. The launch offers include ₹1,100 instant discount with HDFC bank cards or an additional ₹1,000 off on exchange, and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

moto g64 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹16,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹16,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: 23rd April 2024 at 12 PM on motorola .in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores

23rd April 2024 at 12 PM on .in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores Offers: ₹1,100 instant discount with HDFC bank cards or additional ₹1,000 off on exchange, no-cost EMI up to 6 months

