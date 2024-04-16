Last month, Xiaomi introduced its latest flagship smartphone – the Xiaomi 14 in India alongside the higher-end sibling – the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and it comes a with host of cutting-edge features and top-notch specifications. The Xiaomi 14 is categorized in the premium smartphone segment featuring a 120 Hz 1.5K LTPO OLED display with 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors) and 3,000 nits brightness, IP68 frosted glass design, 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 12 GB LPDDR5x and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, triple cameras (50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP telephoto) with Leica Summilux Lens, 90W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, Android 14, and more. Here are our hands-on and first look, first impressions of the all-new Xiaomi 14.

Xiaomi 14 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,670 x 1200 pixels, 460 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, ultra-narrow bezels, frosted glass design, IP68 dust and water-resistant

Design, Display, Build Quality

Starting off with its design, the Xiaomi 14 flaunts its stunning 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display with 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,670 x 1200 pixels, 460 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, a high 3,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The display quality is undoubtedly among the best in class, with great viewing angles, great colors, high brightness, and crisp details.

The Xiaomi 14 is covered with glass on both sides, the front side offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection with ultra-narrow bezels and sleek frosted glass on the rear side while the sides use high-quality metallic frames. The Xiaomi 14 is small, compact, about 8.2 mm in thickness, light in weight about 193 grams, and has IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. The overall design and build quality is solid and premium in the segment, Xiaomi has done great work on the design part.

Moving to the sides, you get a USB Type-C port for charging as well as for audio output, a microphone, loudspeakers (stereo), and a dual 5G SIM tray with no option for a microSD card. You get plenty of storage i.e. 512 GB, hence, we don’t think you would require external storage on the phone. The right side has power and volume controls while the top side and the left side remain plain.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Moving to the internals, you get the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood which is paired with 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, along with IceLoop cooling system for heat dissipation, and packs a merely smaller 4,610 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging although the box provides a 120W charger, while you also get to charge wirelessly via its wireless charging features. It supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi has put the newest and the most powerful chip on the phone, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 also powers many, if not all, flagship smartphones and this is where the Xiaomi 14 competes. With the latest chip on board, the Xiaomi 14 promises to deliver an unparalleled performance for gamers and performance users alike. The 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is clocked at 3.3 GHz with the Adreno 750 GPU for high-end performance.

Additionally, the phone boasts an X70 5G Modem-RF System, an 18-bit Qualcomm Spectra ISP, and Xiaomi’s IceLoop cooling solution for efficient heat dissipation. The device boasts additional features such as Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band connectivity, 5G connectivity, Dolby Atmos sound, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), and Spacial Audio.

About the chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a 4nm octa-core SoC with 1 + 3 + 2 + 2 core configuration. This includes a high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.3 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A720 cores at 3.2 GHz, two ARM Cortex-A720 cores at 3.0 GHz, and two ARM Cortex-A520 power-efficient cores at 2.3 GHz along with the 12 MB L3 CPU cache. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is significantly faster than all the Snapdragon chips out there and also tops out in its class.

The Adreno 750 GPU delivers a top-notch gaming performance and comes with support for Hardware Raytracing making the Xiaomi 14 an ideal choice for gamers seeking peak performance in the flagship category. For gamers who want a superior performance from the phone, the Xiaomi 14 is highly recommended to those who have a budget of more than ₹60,000. Whether you are playing the latest titles or engaging in intense multiplayer battles, the Xiaomi 14 delivers smooth, lag-free gameplay for an immersive gaming experience.

For the software and user interface, the Xiaomi 14 runs the new HyperOS based on the Android 14. The HyperOS is Xiaomi’s new operating system debuted with the launch of Xiaomi 14 Series smartphones, Xiaomi 14 is among the first to equip the HyperOS. Xiaomi. We will share more details about HyperOS along with its features and perks.

Cameras

On the camera’s front, the Xiaomi 14 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) featuring Lecia optics (LEICA VARIO-SUMMILUX 1:1.6-2.2/14-75 ASPH.). The primary camera is 50 MP f/1.6 utilizing the new Light Fusion 900 sensor sized at 1/1.31 inches with dual pixel and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support while the other two cameras are 50 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle 115˚ FOV (Field Of View), and a 50 MP f/2.0 telephoto camera with 3.2x optical zoom and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support.

The camera package is aided by a Leica Summilux lens for stunning photo results with much clarity and detail. It also comes with advanced features such as Hyper OIS, up to 8K video recording at 24 fps, slow-motion video recording at 1920 fps (720p), 60x super zoom, and supported by dual-LED dual-tone flash. The selfie camera includes a 32 MP f/2.0 with 4K at 60 fps video recording.

You get rear camera photography traits such as a 35mm Black and white lens, 50mm Swirly bokeh lens, 75mm Portrait lens, 90mm Soft focus lens, and a bunch of Leica features and modes on the phone including Two photographic styles (Leica Authentic Look, Leica Vibrant Look), Leica Authentic Look, Leica Vibrant Look, Leica filters, Leica classic shutter sound, Leica Watermark, and Master-lens system.

The camera also includes Xiaomi ProFocus (Motion tracking focus/Eye tracking focus/Motion capture), Lightning Burst, Night mode (wide/ultra-wide/telephoto), Portrait Night mode, HDR, 50MP mode (wide/ultra-wide/telephoto), AI watermark, Supermoon, Panorama, Documents, Long exposure, Pro mode, among others. It snaps DNG, HEIF, and JPEG image formats and supports RAW mode. Here are some camera samples we took from the Xiaomi 14’s camera and we are highly impressed with the results.

Xiaomi 14 Camera Samples

Early Verdict – Xiaomi 14 Review

The Xiaomi 14 impresses with its premium and compact IP68 design, a stunning bright display with deep colors and crisp details, a promising camera package with Leica’s imaging for superior image quality, and top-notch performance for seamless multitasking, high-end gaming, and lag-free smartphone experience, even during the most demanding tasks. In addition to these, the Xiaomi 14 also comes with fast 90W charging and 50W wireless charging, alongwith loud stereo speakers, and the perks from the new HyperOS. The Xiaomi 14 offers a compelling package for its price with a stronghold in the flagship category. We would say the Xiaomi 14 is recommended for users who are looking for a premium smartphone experience at a budget of over ₹60,000.

