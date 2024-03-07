Xiaomi has finally launched its latest flagship smartphone – the Xiaomi 14, in India, setting new benchmarks in the premium smartphone segment. With a host of cutting-edge features and top-notch specifications, the Xiaomi 14 promises to deliver an unparalleled user experience. The smartphone is launched alongside its higher-end sibling – the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 14 flaunts its stunning 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED 12-bit LTPO display with 120 Hz variable refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The device features an ultra-narrow bezel design and a sleek, frosted glass back with IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, and comes with an innovative IceLoop cooling system for heat dissipation. It packs a 4,610 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

On the camera’s front, the smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring Lecia optics, the primary camera is 50 MP using the new Light Fusion 900 sensor, and the other two cameras of ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto camera. The camera comes with advanced features such as Hyper OIS and Leica Summilux lens for stunning photo results with much clarity and detail.

The Xiaomi 14 comes in a range of colors, including Jade Green, Matte Black, and Classic White, and is priced at ₹69,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB lone variant. It will be available from 11th March 2024 on Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi retail stores. The launch offers include ₹5,000 instant discount with ICICI bank cards, ₹5,000 exchange bonus, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI, free screen replacement within 6 months of purchase, free labor cost for out-of-warranty repair for 12 months, 3 months YouTube premium

Xiaomi 14 Price In India, Availability, Offers