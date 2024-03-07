Xiaomi India has officially launched the much-anticipated Xiaomi 14 Ultra in India, alongside the Xiaomi 14, marking its entry into the premium smartphone segment in the country. Highlights of the smartphone include a 120 Hz 2K OLED 12-bit LTPO display, a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, an IP68 vegan leather premium design, a 5,300 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and more.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra flaunts its stunning 6.73-inch 2K C8 AMOLED LTPO display with 12-bit color depth, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a sleek and premium design, featuring a high-strength aluminum frame and IP68 dust and water resistance. The device also introduces a new 6M42 integrated frame material, doubling the rigidity compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 5,300 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, 80W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera setup with Leica optics featuring a 50MP 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, along with ultra-wide, telephoto, and periscope lenses with support for 4K at 60 fps video recording.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is available in Black and White colors with a vegan leather finish. It is priced at ₹99,999 for the 16 GB + 512 GB lone variant. It will be available starting 11th March 2024 for pre-booking at ₹9,999 and will go on sale from 12th April 2024 along with exclusive launch offers, including instant discounts, exchange bonuses, and freebies. Xiaomi has also introduced the Xiaomi Priority Club with benefits such as free priority pick-up and drop, guaranteed repair turnaround time, and priority customer support.

