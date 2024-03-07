vivo V30 Pro launched in India alongside the vivo V30, vivo India has introduced two newest smartphones under the vivo V30 Series in the country after teasing the devices. The features and highlights of the smartphone include a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP autofocus selfie camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 80W fast charging, triple rear cameras (50 MP IMX920 OIS + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP IMX816 telephoto 2x), IP54 ultra-slim curved design, Android 14, and more.

The vivo V30 Pro is the upper-end model in the lineup highlighting its Carl ZEISS optics and Aura Light for enhanced portrait photography. According to the company, the vivo V30 Pro is the slimmest smartphone of 2024 in its segment. The smartphone flaunts its ultra-slim super lightweight glass design for visual appeal and a more ergonomic grip. It comes in two color models – Classic Black, and Andaman Blue.

Cameras include a triple setup on the rear side with a 50 MP Sony IMX920 with OIS support, a secondary 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50 MP Sony IMX816 telephoto with 2x optical zoom. The camera system uses Carl ZEISS optics and Aura Light LED flash. The front side has a 50 MP selfie camera with autofocus.

The front side includes a 6.78-inch 60° curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 2800 nits peak brightness, identical to the vivo V30. The smartphone also is protected by an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant design.

Under the hood, the vivo V30 Pro is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.1 GHz alongwith an ARM Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box with FuntouchOS 14. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res Audio support, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC.

The price for the vivo V30 Pro starts at ₹41,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹46,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 14th March 2024 on vivo.com/in and other online and offline retail stores. Launch offers include up to 10% instant discount with bank offers, no-cost EMI for up to 8 months, and an additional ₹4,000 off on exchange.

vivo V30 Pro Price In India, Availability, Offers