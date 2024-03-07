After teasers, vivo India has finally launched its two latest V Series smartphones – vivo V30 and vivo V30 Pro. The vivo V30, which is the tone-down variant of the V30 Pro, features a color-changing back, IP54 dust and water-resistant design, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 60° curved AMOLED 120 Hz display, 50 MP OIS camera, 50 MP autofocus selfie camera, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 80W fast charging, and more.

The vivo V30 flaunts its color-changing back design and comes in three colorways – Classic Black, Peacock Green, and Andaman Blue. The front side includes a 6.78-inch 60° curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 2800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is protected by an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant design.

Cameras include a triple setup on the backside with a 50 MP primary VCS camera with f/1.88 aperture and support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP portrait camera all with dual soft LED flash. The front side has a 50 MP selfie camera with autofocus. The smartphone offers a total of three 50 MP cameras, one at the front, and two at the back, and an Aura Light LED flash.

Under the hood, the vivo V30 is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.63 GHz paired with Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The vivo V30 runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box with the new FuntouchOS 14 interface. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res Audio support, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC.

The price for the vivo V30 starts at ₹33,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹35,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant), and ₹37,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 14th March 2024 on vivo.com/in and other online and offline retail stores. Launch offers include up to 10% instant discount with bank offers, no-cost EMI for up to 8 months, and an additional ₹4,000 off on exchange.

