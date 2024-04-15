realme India came up with its new realme P Series 5G smartphones named realme P1 5G and realme P1 Pro 5G and the realme P1 5G shines out with its value-for-money offerings and cutting-edge features in the segment. The realme P1 5G is the tone-down variant of its elder sibling, the realme P1 Pro 5G, highlighting its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz AMOLED display with the segment’s first Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, IP54 water-resistant design, dual 50 MP AI cameras, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our realme P1 5G review.

realme P1 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, 2,200 Hz Turbo Charged Touch Sampling Rate, Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, IP54 dust and splash resistant, 7.97 mm slim, 188 grams

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme P1 5G flaunts its new Bird Culture Inspired design available in two color options – Phoenix Red, and Peacock Green, we got the Red variant which looks stunning at first glance. It uses an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating and the new Rainwater Smart Touch to enhance the user experience, users can interact with the screen even with wet fingers.

Moving to the front side, you get a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), a super bright screen with 2,000 nits peak brightness, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 2,200 Hz Turbo Charged touch sampling rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display quality is the best we know so far in this segment, AMOLED + high brightness, the realme P1 5G wins in the display section thrashing many rivals.

The smartphone offers a 7.97 mm sleek design with 188 grams weight, it shares the design elements from the realme 12x, which uses a plastic back, however, you have the Vegan leather designs as seen on the other realme smartphones. The rear side uses a round camera module with dual cameras.

As for the sides, connectivity, and audio, the right side has a power button and volume controls, while the left side remains plain. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, stereo loudspeakers, a microphone, and a hybrid dual 5G SIM tray that supports dual SIM slots with the microSD slot on SIM2. The top side has another microphone and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The phone has dual stereo speakers for louder volumes and to enhance the overall audio experience.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme P1 5G also uses the new realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system as we saw on the realme 12 series lineup. The realme UI 5.0 interface is seamlessly integrated for a better user experience. The smartphone comes with an Android security patch of 5th February 2024.

Built on the Android 14 operating system, the realme UI 5.0 marks a substantial improvement over its predecessors (realme UI 4.0 and older). The interface has been revamped for an optimized UI experience, improved privacy and security features, and various other enhancements.

The realme UI 5.0 comes with a host of customization options, allowing users to tailor the look and interface according to their preferences. The realme UI 5.0 also enables you to use the additional perks from the realme UI 4.0 interface.

Aside from the usual apps from realme and Google, you get a selection of pre-installed apps such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, Spotify, Netflix, Agoda, etc.. You can remove these apps if they are not required. Additionally, you get a folder for Hot Apps and Hot Games as seen on other realme smartphones.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

About the internals, the realme P1 5G is powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics for gaming, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, and a stainless steel Vapour Chamber Cooling system for heat dissipation.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC is closely related to the Snapdragon 778G in terms of overall performance. You can expect a performance similar to the realme 12+ 5G and other smartphones equipped with Dimensity 7050. The overall performance of the chip in this segment is impressive.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is a 4nm upper-midrange midrange SoC with eight cores. The SoC consists of eight ARM Cortex cores clocked up to 2.6 GHz – 2x ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.6 GHz and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 power efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage options – 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM can be extended ranging from 4 GB to 8 GB which means the RAM can be virtually extended up to 16 GB depending on the model you choose while the storage can be expanded up to 1 TB via microSD card. The price for the 6 GB + 128 GB is ₹15,999 while the price for the 8 GB + 256 GB is ₹18,999.

For gaming enthusiasts, the ARM Mali-G68 MC4 serves as a fast midrange GPU, delivering notable gaming performance in the segment. For thermal concerns, the realme P1 5G comes with an efficient Vapor Chamber Cooling solution equipped with Graphite sheets for effective heat dissipation.

Cameras

The realme P1 5G uses a dual camera setup on the rear side i.e. 50 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP f/2.4 B&W while the front has a 16 MP f/2.45 camera for selfie and video calling needs. The smartphone mainly relies on the 50 MP primary camera while the secondary camera is a B&W for optimizing the image colors. The rear camera module may look like it has quad cameras, but it’s just a part of the design, so don’t be confused.

The 50 MP camera snaps good images for this segment with crisp details and, thus you can rely on it, however, you don’t get additional cameras like wide-angle and macro. Here are some samples that we have attached below to show you the quality. The overall camera performance is so far impressive. It also supports 4k video recording at 30 fps which is great.

The camera interface offers a bunch of features and modes, including Night Mode, Photo Mode, Street Mode, Portrait Mode, HDR, Hi-Res, Pro Mode, Film, Dual-View Video, Panorama, Slo-Mo, Text Scanner, Time-Lapse, Tilt-shift, Beauty Mode, Interval, Timer, Filters, and more.

realme P1 Pro 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The realme P1 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. With the 45W charger, you can expect the battery to be charged from 0% to 50% in 28 minutes and fully 100% in 65 minutes according to realme India. The charging is quite fast for this segment and also far better than the competition (18W, 33W, and so on). The 5,000 mAh battery ensures a decent battery life combined with the realme UI 5.0 and Dimensity 7050 CPU optimizations, expect up to 2 days of backup depending on your usage patterns.

Verdict – realme P1 5G Review

The realme P1 5G has a lot to offer, based on the features and specs, we can say, this is an all-rounder smartphone in the segment. You get a compressive package including a 120 Hz super bright AMOLED display, a fast processor (Dimensity 7050), 45W charging, and a bunch of other stuff such as RainWater Smart Touch, IP54 water-resistant design, stereo speakers, and realme UI 5.0 perks. For those looking for a smartphone in the ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 price bracket, the realme P1 5G is indeed a great pick in the midrange segment, the price starts at ₹15,999 which can be grabbed at a flat ₹1,000 discount using the launch offers.

realme P1 5G Price in India – Where To Buy

The realme P1 5G is priced at ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹16,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 22nd April 2024 on Flipkart and realme.com/in, and from 30th April 2024 in offline stores. The early bird sale starts today i.e. 15th April 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM.

The launch offers include a flat ₹1,000 coupon discount (6 GB + 128 GB) or ₹2,000 coupon discount (8 GB + 256 GB), 50% off on realme Care+ worth ₹975, Wireless 2 Neo at ₹899, realme Buds T110 at ₹1,299, up to ₹1,500 MobiKwik cashback.

realme P1 5G Review