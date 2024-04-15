Alongside the realme P1 5G, the realme P1 Pro also launched in India at ₹21,999. The company has announced the new realme P Series 5G smartphones along with realme Buds T110 and realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi. The features and highlights of the realme P1 Pro 5G include a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz curved AMOLED display with Rainwater Smart Touch, IP65 dust and water-resistant design, triple cameras with 50 MP Sony LYT600 OIS primary camera, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, and more.

According to realme India, the realme P1 Pro 5G is the only smartphone in the country to feature a curved screen under ₹20,000 (₹19,999 price with offers). The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Pro-XDR display with a 2.32mm narrowest chin, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), and 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 950 nits peak brightness, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2,160 PWM dimming, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The realme P1 Pro 5G, which is the upper variant of its sibling – the realme P1 5G, also uses the Bird Culture Inspired design available in two color options – Phoenix Red, and Parrot Blue. It comes with an IP65 dust and water-resistant rating and the Rainwater Smart Touch technology to enhance the user experience while interacting with the screen with wet fingers.

Moving to the internals, it is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz paired with Adreno 710 Graphics, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, and a 3D Vapour Chamber Cooling system for heat dissipation. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging that can charge the smartphone 50% in 28 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes.

On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a triple setup of 50 MP f/1.88 as the primary camera using the Sony LYT600 sensor, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 2x in-sensor zoom, and 4k video recording support, plus an 8 MP secondary camera ultra-wide-angle photography and a 2 MP for macro shots while the front side offers a 16 MP f/2.45 selfie camera. The realme P1 5G runs on the Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0 on top.

The phone comes in two storage options i.e. 128 GB and 256 GB storage with 8 GB RAM along with RAM expansion technology up to +8 GB. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and 5G connectivity with dual SIM and dual VoLTE support.

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to introduce the realme P Series 5G, a smartphone that is set to redefine performance standards in the smartphone industry. With the realme P Series 5G, we have introduced cutting-edge technology and advanced features that will redefine the mid-range segment. We aim to achieve the 50M sales milestone in Flipkart with the launch of the new P Series this year.”

realme P1 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2,160 PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Rainwater Smart Touch, IP65 dust and water resistant, 8.75 mm slim, 190 grams

6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2,160 PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Rainwater Smart Touch, IP65 dust and water resistant, 8.75 mm slim, 190 grams Software: realme UI 5.0, Android 14

realme UI 5.0, Android 14 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 710 Graphics

Adreno 710 Graphics Memory: 8 GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Expansion

8 GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Expansion Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT600 OIS main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), Optical Image Stabilization, 2x in-sensor zoom, 4k video recording, LED flash

Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT600 OIS main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), Optical Image Stabilization, 2x in-sensor zoom, 4k video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 360-degree NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3D Vapor Chamber Cooling

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 360-degree NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3D Vapor Chamber Cooling Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging, 50% charge in 28 minutes, 100% charge in 65 minutes

5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging, 50% charge in 28 minutes, 100% charge in 65 minutes Colors: Parrot Blue, Phoenix Red

The realme P1 Pro 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 22nd April 2024 on Flipkart and realme.com/in, and from 30th April 2024 in offline stores. The early bird sale starts today i.e. 15th April 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM while the Red limited sale starts on 22nd April at 6 PM. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 bank discount, 3 months no-cost EMI, 50% off on realme Care+ worth ₹975, Wireless 2 Neo at ₹899, realme Buds T110 at ₹1,299, up to ₹1,500 MobiKwik cashback.

realme P1 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: 22nd April 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart; 30th April 2024 in offline retail stores, early bird sale starts today i.e. 15th April 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM, Red limited sale starts on 22nd April from 6 PM

22nd April 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart; 30th April 2024 in offline retail stores, early bird sale starts today i.e. 15th April 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM, Red limited sale starts on 22nd April from 6 PM Offers: ₹2,000 bank discount, 3 months no-cost EMI, 50% off on realme Care+ worth ₹975, Wireless 2 Neo at ₹899, realme Buds T110 at ₹1,299, up to ₹1,500 MobiKwik cashback.

Get realme P1 Pro 5G on Flipkart

Know More About realme P1 Pro 5G on realme.com.in