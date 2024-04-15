After teasers, realme India has launched its new realme P Series 5G smartphones in India – the realme P1 5G and realme P1 Pro 5G, the first two smartphones in the realme P Series 5G. The realme P1 5G is the tone-down variant of its elder sibling, the realme P1 Pro 5G. Alongside the realme P Series 5G, realme Buds T110 and realme Pad 2 W-Fi are also announced. Last month, realme India launched smartphones in the realme 12 lineup, the realme 12+ 5G, realme 12x 5G, and realme 12 5G while we saw the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12 Pro 5G in the realme 12 Pro Series 5G in January this year.

The features and highlights of the realme P1 5G include a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz AMOLED display with the segment’s first Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, IP54 water-resistant design, dual 50 MP AI cameras, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, and more.

The realme P1 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a Bird Culture Inspired design available in two color options – Phoenix Red, and Peacock Green. It comes with IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating and an innovative Rainwater Smart Touch technology for the first time in this segment to enhance the user experience, users can interact with the screen even with wet fingers.

On the front side, the smartphone equips a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, a high 2,000 nits peak brightness, a 2,200 Hz Turbo Charged touch sampling rate, and supports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, and a stainless steel Vapour Chamber Cooling solution for heat dissipation. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging that can charge the smartphone 50% in 28 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes.

On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a dual setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 B&W secondary camera while the front side offers a 16 MP f/2.45 selfie camera. The realme P1 5G runs on the Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0 on top.

The phone comes in two RAM and storage options i.e. 6 GB RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage with RAM expansion technology and microSD card support of up to 1 TB. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to introduce the realme P Series 5G, a smartphone that is set to redefine performance standards in the smartphone industry. With the realme P Series 5G, we have introduced cutting-edge technology and advanced features that will redefine the mid-range segment. We aim to achieve the 50M sales milestone in Flipkart with the launch of the new P Series this year.”

realme P1 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, 2,200 Hz Turbo Charged Touch Sampling Rate, Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, IP54 dust and splash resistant, 7.97 mm slim, 188 grams

The realme P1 5G is priced at ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹16,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 22nd April 2024 on Flipkart and realme.com/in, and from 30th April 2024 in offline stores. The early bird sale starts today i.e. 15th April 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,000 coupon discount (6 GB + 128 GB) or ₹2,000 coupon discount (8 GB + 256 GB), 50% off on realme Care+ worth ₹975, Wireless 2 Neo at ₹899, realme Buds T110 at ₹1,299, up to ₹1,500 MobiKwik cashback.

realme P1 5G Price in India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹18,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹18,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: 22nd April 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart; 30th April 2024 in offline retail stores, early bird sale starts today i.e. 15th April 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM

22nd April 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart; 30th April 2024 in offline retail stores, early bird sale starts today i.e. 15th April 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM Offers: Flat ₹1,000 coupon discount (6 GB + 128 GB model) or ₹2,000 coupon discount (8 GB + 256 GB model), 50% off on realme Care+ worth ₹975, Wireless 2 Neo at ₹899, realme Buds T110 at ₹1,299, up to ₹1,500 MobiKwik cashback.

